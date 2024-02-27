While competing hard for money, interest rate risks under control: Khara

Lenders are competing hard to feed a strong demand for loans as they keep costs and asset quality in check. State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman DINESH KHARA spoke with Business Standard Consulting Editor Tamal Bandyopadhyay in a fireside chat at the BS BFSI Insight Summit 2023 about how the state-owned bank is carefully looking at interest-rate risk. Edited excerpts:

The biggest thing staring at the Indian banking industry is the deposit rate war. You have created a new position of assistant general manager (AGM) for every zone at SBI. In your career, have you seen this kind of a