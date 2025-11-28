The next turn: How taxes and trade deals are reshaping luxury car prices

After a subdued start to 2025, India’s luxury automobile market is finding its rhythm again. The year began under the shadow of a weakening rupee, stock market volatility, and geopolitical unease — factors that dampened sentiment after a record-breaking 2024 when more than 51,500 luxury cars were sold. The first half of 2025 saw only a modest 1.8 per cent growth, with 22,900 units sold. But a mid-year policy shift has recharged the market.

The introduction of GST 2.0, which levies a flat 40 per cent tax on luxury vehicles, has spurred renewed enthusiasm. Prices have fallen by 6-8 per