Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

An upward trajectory: In absence of black swans, markets may rise further

The long-term trend may suggest a reversal if Nifty50 falls below 20,000

An upward trajectory: In absence of black swans, markets may rise further bullish market upward
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Since March 2020, when the Nifty50 plummeted to 7,511 following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown, the stock market has been on an upward trajectory. Over the next four years, the major market index has delivered a remarkable compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 31.5 per cent. In the past year alone, the Nifty50 has gained by 27 per cent, hitting a succession of record highs.

During this period, the benchmark largecap index has been outperformed by indices tracking smaller stocks. Over the past year, the Nifty Midcap 50 index has risen by 60.7 per cent, the Nifty Smallcap

Also Read

Full list: Top performing large-cap equity funds in the last 10 years

All you need to know about White Oak Capital's new large and mid-cap fund

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months

NFO alert: Bajaj Allianz Life launches Mid Cap Index Fund

Adani Enterprises to RIL: Potential leaders and laggards among Nifty50

A new leaf: Self-publishing is adding a new chapter to the books business

Bandhan Bank's micro challenges: Unsecured loan book, CEO's tenure

Fine wine: Elite athletes defy age with science, nutrition, mental strength

Diversion ahead: Will Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma overcome roadblocks?

Topics : Sensex Nifty stock market trading large-cap funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon