As work is redefined and hiring resets, more turmoil may hit the job market

The process is almost robotic. The office entry badge is disabled and laptop access denied before that final email from HR: ‘You were good, but are no longer required. A courier will deliver your belongings.’

The sentiment is exaggerated here, but for thousands of employees across the global tech industry, it rings kind of true — it’s the new, automated way of getting a pink slip. Over the past year, techn­ology giants from Amazon and Microsoft to Intel, Oracle and Tata Consultancy Servi­ces (TCS) have announced waves of layoffs, with global moves impacting India as well.

Some cite “efficiency” while