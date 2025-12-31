Bidding adieu: Lives that shaped our times in culture, conscience, and arts

Bollywood icon Dharmendra, celebrated both for his rugged yet charming looks and screen presence, died on November 24 at 89. His illustrious career spanned more than six decades and over 300 films, including timeless classics like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Chupke Chupke. His wife, parliamentarian Hema Malini (left), held a prayer meeting in Delhi on December 11, attended by politicians and celebrities. His family from his first marriage, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, earlier held a prayer meeting in Mumbai on November 27.