Bidding adieu: Lives that shaped our times in culture, conscience, and arts

Goodbye, ‘He-Man’
Bollywood icon Dharmendra, celebrated both for his rugged yet charming looks and screen presence, died on November 24 at 89. His illustrious career spanned more than six decades and over 300 films, including timeless classics like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Chupke Chupke. His wife, parliamentarian Hema Malini (left), held a prayer meeting in Delhi on December 11, attended by politicians and celebrities. His family from his first marriage, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, earlier held a prayer meeting in Mumbai on November 27.
In her DNA
Jane Goodall, the world-renowned British primatologist, anthropologist, and conservationist, died on October 1 at 91. She shaped human understanding of chimpanzees through her groundbreaking field research at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, revealing their complex social lives and tool-use behaviours.
Rest in peace, icon Assamese singer-composer Zubeen Garg died on September 19 at the age of 52, while swimming off Saint John’s Island in Singapore. A cultural force whose voice transcended regional boundaries and did not shy away from expressing political views, Zubeen contributed richly to Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali music, touching millions with his emotive songs.
The formidable Begum
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first woman Prime Minister, died on December 30 at the age of 80. Zia led a pro-democracy movement in the 1980s, refusing to participate in a controversial election under military ruler, General Hussain Muhammad Ershad. She cut through a male-dominated political landscape to emerge as one of Bangladesh’s most powerful leaders.
Eternal laughter
Govardhan ‘Asrani’, beloved actor and comedian whose career spanning over five decades brought laughter to millions, passed away on October 20 at 84 following health complications. He remains memorable for his comic timing and roles in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Abhimaan.
Enduring wit
Veteran actor and comedy stalwart Satish Shah passed away on October 25 at 74. With a career spanning films and television, he became a household name through unforgettable roles in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and films such as the cult classic, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.
Patriot on Screen
Actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known for his “Bharat Kumar” roles, died on April 4 in Mumbai at 87 following prolonged heart-related complications and health struggles. Some of his major roles were in films like Shaheed, Upkaar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.
Voice of Brands
Piyush Pandey, the visionary chief creative officer and executive chairman of Ogilvy India whose ideas defined a generation of advertising, died on October 23 at 70. Renowned for iconic campaigns like Fevicol and Cadbury, he reshaped how brands spoke to the nation.
Industrial Titan
Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja, the visionary chairman of the Hinduja Group, passed away on November 4 in London at the age of 85 after a period of illness. Known for his strategic acumen and quiet leadership, his death was widely mourned in Indian business circles as the end of an era.
Quiet Pioneer
Simone Tata, the trailblazing businesswoman who transformed Lakmé into a leading cosmetics brand and laid the foundation for India’s modern fashion retail with Westside, passed away on December 5 at the age of 95, after a brief illness. A respected leader in Indian industry and a philanthropist, she helped shape the beauty and retail landscape over four decades, blending vision with grace and dedication.
Partners for Life
Rob Reiner, the filmmaker behind classics like When Harry Met Sally, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, photographer and producer, were found murdered in their Brentwood home on December 14. Their son, Nick, has been arrested in connected with their deaths.
From Frontlines
Peter Arnett, the New Zealand-born Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist whose fearless war reporting from Vietnam to the Gulf War influenced generations, died on December 17 at age 91 after battling prostate cancer.
A Life In Style
Giorgio Armani, founder of the Armani empire, passed away on September 4 at the age of 91. The Italian fashion titan’s visionary designs redefined modern style.
Unscripted Grace
Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actor celebrated for performances in films like Annie Hall and Something’s Gotta Give, died on October 11 at 79. Her fearless approach to character and authentic vulnerability made her one of Hollywood’s beloved figures.
Screen Sizzler
French screen legend Brigitte Bardot, who shot to global fame in the 1960s, died on December 28 at 91. An animal welfare activist, she was also known for her right-leaning political views.
Prince of Darkness
Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and a defining figure of heavy metal, died on July 22 at 76. His dark stage persona and boundary-pushing sound shaped a genre.
Indie Advocate
Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, acclaimed director and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, died on September 16 at the age of 89. Redford championed independent films and advocated for environmental protection.
Iceman Forever
Val Kilmer, the versatile Hollywood actor best known for iconic roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, died on April 1 at 65. Kilmer’s work spanned decades and genres, leaving an enduring impact on cinema.