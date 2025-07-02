Buy-buy AI: Why India's retailers are betting big on AI-powered growth

Last month, French beauty giant L’Oréal teamed up with artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Nvidia to supercharge research, drive innovation, and scale up AI-powered ads and product recommendations.

Meanwhile, luxury titan LVMH is leaning on AI to ride out softening demand as it looks to boost sales, retain customers and court new ones, and stay ahead of shifting trends.

Both hope AI can reveal what traditional tech doesn’t.

“Retail has always been a data-rich industry, making it a natural fit for AI innovation,” says Dahnesh Dilkhush, executive director, customer success, Microsoft India and South Asia. So, retailers are increasingly turning to