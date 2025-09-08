Dorm rooms to orbit: Can India's deeptech leap deliver on its promise?

India’s startup story has long been told through food delivery apps, quick-commerce platforms, and digital wallets. But a deeper narrative is emerging: The rise of deeptech startups built on hard science and engineering breakthroughs. Part-I explores why deeptech lagged in India, what’s finally changing, and the hurdles ahead. Part-II profiles the builders — their ideas, technologies, and ambitions. The question that runs through both parts is simple but seismic: Can India’s deeptech leap deliver on its promise?