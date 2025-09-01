News, views, and AI: How bots threaten the future of news publishing

Raghav Bahl and Ritu Kapur’s The Quint began reducing its dependence on search in 2023. By the middle of 2024, it simply gave up on pushing its stories on Google through keywords.

“We moved away from high-volume publishing, including wire copy, quick-turn videos, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, to a more deliberate focus on opinion, analysis, ground reports, and investigations,” says Kapur, cofounder and managing director. “We are now a more niche, deeper offering, journalistically.”

This has pushed up direct traffic to about 28 per cent instead of the usual low single digits in general