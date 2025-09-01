Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / News / News, views, and AI: How bots threaten the future of news publishing

News, views, and AI: How bots threaten the future of news publishing

From June 2024 to June 2025, the top 10 English language publications in India lost 20-30 per cent of their online audience, according to media analytics firm Comscore

News, Media
premium

Comscore’s social incremental data shows that “publishers have partially offset losses in direct traffic to their sites and apps. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
8 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Raghav Bahl and Ritu Kapur’s The Quint began reducing its dependence on search in 2023. By the middle of 2024, it simply gave up on pushing its stories on Google through keywords.  
“We moved away from high-volume publishing, including wire copy, quick-turn videos, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, to a more deliberate focus on opinion, analysis, ground reports, and investigations,” says Kapur, cofounder and managing director. “We are now a more niche, deeper offering, journalistically.” 
This has pushed up direct traffic  to about 28 per cent instead of the usual low single digits in general 
Topics : BS Special media and entertainment online news digital news
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon