Nuclear rebound leaves India with challenges amid global clean-energy push

Nuclear rebound leaves India with challenges amid global clean-energy push

The global momentum for nuclear energy is gathering steam amid a push for net zero. India too has drawn up plans, but it has to deal with several tasks, including rolling out legislative reforms

Barring China, nuclear is a tough sell and a risky business globally— an American nuclear reactor project called Vogtle was delayed by over 7 years, as costs doubled to $35 billion and technology provider Westinghouse went bankrupt.

S Dinakar Amritsar
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the disasters at Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima in 2011, nuclear power is enjoying a bit of a renaissance.
 
The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA), the holy grail of energy forecasters, makes no fewer than 278 mentions of the word ‘nuclear’ in its World Energy Outlook (WEO) 2025, nearly twice the number in the 2024 edition. 
And, for the first time since the UN’s annual climate summit (COP) commenced in 1995, “nuclear energy” was included in the Global Stocktake — an agreement that assesses where the world stands on its climate objectives
