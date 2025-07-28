Tamil Nadu's MGNREGA efficiency outpaces bigger and poorer states

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), passed by Parliament in August 2005 and implemented in a phased manner from February the next year, state governments are required to provide work within 15 days of demand or pay an unemployment allowance. This guarantees up to 100 days of wage employment annually to every rural household that demands it.

However, execution varies widely across states. It is influenced by local governance capacity, awareness among rural people, and the administrative infrastructure. Tamil Nadu stands out in this landscape. Despite being more urbanised and prosp-

erous than states like Uttar Pradesh,