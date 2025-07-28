Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Growth guidance, margin recovery positive for Shriram Finance stock

Growth guidance, margin recovery positive for Shriram Finance stock

SHFL's Q1FY26 net rose 9% year-on-year with stable credit costs, strong disbursement trends and margin guidance of 8.5% by Q4 despite high liquidity on the balance sheet

Shriram Finance
The net interest income (NII) growth was low at 10 per cent year-on-year (flat quarter-on-quarter), as the net interest margin (NIM, calculated) fell 35 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter due to excess liquidity on the balance sheet. | Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
Jul 28 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Finance (SHFL) reported a stable Q1FY26. SHFL posted net profit growth of 9 per cent year-on-year and 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with return on assets (RoA) at 2.5 per cent and return on equity (RoE) at 15 per cent in Q1FY26. Disbursement growth moderated to 11 per cent year-on-year, leading to a moderation in assets under management (AUM) growth to 17 per cent year-on-year (3 per cent quarter-on-quarter).
 
The net interest income (NII) growth was low at 10 per cent year-on-year (flat quarter-on-quarter), as the net interest margin (NIM, calculated) fell 35 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter due to excess
