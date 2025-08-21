Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The cost of free: UPI's exponential growth strains limits of subsidies

Industry players add that while other monetisation-friendly avenues are emerging for UPI, those require to be developed further to offset the impact of free transactions

To sustain such rapid growth, industry participants insist MDR is essential since it would help fund acceptance and servicing, and infrastructure acquisition. | File Image

Ajinkya KawaleSubrata Panda Mumbai/New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:33 AM IST

India’s most successful digital payments story — the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) — is free for consumers but far from costless. As Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently reminded, someone is footing the bill, and for now, it is the government.
 
That raises a pressing question: how long can subsidies sustain UPI’s explosive growth? The government wants transaction volumes to expand tenfold, but industry participants, including fintechs and banks, say the UPI ecosystem may be nearing a tipping point where technology and operational costs are difficult to absorb.  
Several executives argue that UPI still has the potential
