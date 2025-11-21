What makes long Covid long: New evidence raises concern and diagnostic hope

More than five years after the first wave, Covid-19 continues to cast its shadow over India’s health landscape. A new study published in the Journal of Medical Virology (October 2025) has added renewed urgency to the need to tackle a subject clinicians have been flagging over the years: Persistent blood abnormalities in long Covid patients that may be causing chronic fatigue, cognitive problems, and cardiovascular symptoms.

The study — led by researchers from France and South Africa — found that long Covid patients showed lasting changes in their ‘complement system’ — a group of 20 proteins