Wistron deal: Tata gets global reach, Apple gets to hedge geopolitical bets

A year of hectic parleys went by before it could be announced, on October 27, that a Tata Group company would acquire Wistron Corp’s India manufacturing business for an estimated $125 million.

This will make Tata Electronics the first Indian entity to make iPhones for the domestic and global markets. It will join an exclusive club of iPhone assemblers, whose members are Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare, and the outgoing Wistron. The first three are seasoned global players in electronics manufacturing and