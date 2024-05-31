India to be a top global commercial realty market: Anshuman Magazine

In 2024 and 2025, India is poised to witness one of the highest commercial real estate activities in the world as its consumption and GDP improve, Anshuman Magazine,chairman and chief executive officer (India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa), CBRE, tells Raghav Aggarwal in an online interview. Edited excerpts:

How has commercial real estate grown in India in the past few years?



India’s commercial real estate, especially office space, has been one of the best-performing markets globally. Unlike the post-Covid-19 slowdown in mature economies, India has seen high activity in the office sector. Last year, there was an absorption of