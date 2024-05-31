Luxury is a small percentage of any developer's portfolio: Tariq Ahmed

4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:06 AM IST

As the real estate sector undergoes a transformative shift, Tariq Ahmed, CEO-West India, Prestige Group, a Bengaluru-headquartered realtor, delves into its evolving dynamics in a video interview with Aneeka Chatterjee. Edited excerpts:



How have tech and consumer trends shaped India’s real estate?



The times of Covid-19 were a significant inflection point. Now, there is a growing need for larger living spaces. These are spaces for families to enjoy, with larger living areas, decks, and open spaces. People desire fresh air and balconies. However, when Development Control and Pollution Regulation guidelines changed, balconies were removed due to floor space index (FSI)