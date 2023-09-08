Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Ruturaj Gaikwad attends practice session in Pune to prepare for Asian Games

Gaikwad will lead Team India in their first-ever campaign at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit fifty against Irealnd in the 2nd T20 at Dublin. Photo: BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit fifty against Irealnd in the 2nd T20 at Dublin. File photo: BCCI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India men's cricket team captain for the Asian Games Ruturaj Gaikwad attended a practice session on Friday in Pune, Maharashtra to start preparing Asian Games.
Gaikwad shared the video of his batting practice on his Instagram story.
Gaikwad will lead Team India in their first-ever campaign at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.
Asian Games will take place in China this year from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Cricket will be featured in the multi-sport event.
However, veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Asian Games.
After a solid performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rinku Singh has been included in the Indian team for the Asian Games. On the back of their fine IPL performances wicketkeeper-batters Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh claimed a place in the squad.

Also Read

Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad to lean on lessons from captain cool MS Dhoni

Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad

Win gold, stand on podium, sing national anthem: Ruturaj's ultimate dream

Asiad: Uncertainty over selection of gymnasts causing confusion - GFI chief

Asian Games: Wrestler Vinesh pulls out; clears way for Antim's inclusion

43-member Indian rowing contingent leaves for Asiad 2023 in Hangzhou

Sreeshankar pulls out of Diamond League Final, to focus on Asiad 2023

Asian Games 2022: Here are the companies helping Indian team dress up

Court grants Bajrang Punia exemption from appearance in defamation case

Asian Games: AIFF urges ISL clubs to release China bound footballers

Gaikwad slammed 590 runs in 16 matches for CSK, while Jitesh and Rinku scored 309 and 474 runs for Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the captain of the Indian team in the Asian Games while Yashasvi Jaiswal who currently is in red-hot form and playing in the first Test against West Indies, found a place in the squad.
Shivam Dube who was the backbone of Chennai Super Kings' middle order batting (CSK) in the IPL 2023 has been recalled to the Indian team for Asian Games.
Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).
Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Cricket

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon