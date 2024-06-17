Business Standard
Days after World Cup qualifier loss, AIFFS sacks head coach Igor Stimac

India could not make the third round of the World Cup qualifier following a 1-2 defeat against Qatar in their final second round match

Igor Stimac, India football team

Igor Stimac with Sunil Chhetri. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the country's senior's men's team following a disappointing campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was given an extension last year by the sport's apex body.
India could not make the third round of the World Cup qualifier following a 1-2 defeat against Qatar in their final second round match.
"Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward," the AIFF said in a statement.
"A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect."

The 56-year-old Stimac, who was part of the Croatia team that made the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup, had taken charge of the Blue Tigers in 2019, after the departure of Stephen Constantine.
Under Stimac, India won four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

