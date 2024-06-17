The Uefa Euro 2024 championship will see the last set of teams unroll their new faces as Day 4 in the competition will see three matches on Monday, June 17 in which six teams from two different groups will be up against each other.

Teams such as Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium, Austria and France will be involved in the proceedings.

Romania vs Ukraine Uefa Euro 2024

In the first match of the day Romania will take on Ukraine in a Group E encounter at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Head-to-head between Romania and Ukraine

Matches: 6

Romania Won: 3

Ukraine Won: 3

Drawn: 0

Euro Cup 2024: Romania vs Ukraine live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Romania vs Ukraine match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Romania vs Ukraine football match will take place on June 17.

At what time will the Romania vs Ukraine match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Romania vs Ukraine football match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on June 17.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Romania vs Ukraine Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Romania vs Ukraine match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Romania vs Ukraine match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Romania vs Ukraine match in India.

Belgium vs Slovakia Uefa Euro 2024

In the second match of the day Belgium will take on Slovakia in a Group E encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Head-to-head between Belgium and Slovakia

Matches: 3

Belgium Won: 1

Slovakia Won: 0

Drawn: 2

Euro Cup 2024: Belgium vs Slovakia live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Belgium vs Slovakia match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Belgium vs Slovakia football match will take place on June 17.

At what time will the Belgium vs Slovakia match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Belgium vs Slovakia football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 17.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Belgium vs Slovakia Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Belgium vs Slovakia match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Belgium vs Slovakia match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Belgium vs Slovakia match in India.

Austria vs France Uefa Euro 2024

In the third match of the day Italy will take on Albania in a Group D encounter at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Head-to-head between Austria and France

Matches: 25

France Won: 13

Austria Won: 9

Drawn: 3

Euro Cup 2024: Austria vs France live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Austria vs France match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Austria vs France football match will take place on June 18 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Austria vs France match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Austria vs France football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 18.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Austria vs France Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Austria vs France match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Austria vs France match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Austria vs France match in India.