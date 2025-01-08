Business Standard

Deschamps' France coaching career to end after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Deschamps' France coaching career to end after 2026 FIFA World Cup

France coach Didier Deschamps plans to announce on Wednesday that he won't continue in the role after the next World Cup, according to reports in French media.

AP Paris
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

L'Equipe and RMC Sport were among the outlets to report that the 56-year-old Deschamps would leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2026.

Deschamps, a World Cup winner as a player, took over as coach of Les Bleus in July 2012 and led France to the World Cup title in 2018, beating Croatia in the final.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France reached the final and lost and epic title match to Argentina.

 

Europe will send 16 teams to the first 48-team World Cup, being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

Topics : football FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

