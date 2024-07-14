Euro Cup 2024 FINAL Spain vs England LIVE SCORE: Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
European Championship LIVE SCORE SPAIN vs ENGLAND FINAL UPDATES: Spain eyes 4th Euro Cup title, England aims to win first title since 1966.
In the European Championship (Euro Cup 2024) final, Spain and England will square off at Olympia Stadium in Berlin tonight. A lot of attention will be paid to a teenage wonderkid and whether or not one of the most underappreciated teams in the world will snap its decades-long title drought.
The game is set to begin in Berlin at 9:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).
Breaking a tie with Germany/West Germany, Spain is vying to win the Euros for the fourth time in history and for the first time since 2012. Winger Lamine Yamal, a prodigy who turned 17 on Saturday, is the team's new star.
Despite being the cradle of soccer, England hasn't won a major championship since winning the World Cup in 1966, and that was at home. The squad has advanced to the European Championship final twice in a row after losing to Italy in a penalty shootout three years prior.
The teams have traveled diverse routes to reach the championship game, which will be held at Berlin's Olympiastadion, a 71,000-seat arena constructed for the 1936 Olympic Games and the scene of the memorable headbutt by Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final.
Euro Cup 2024 final: Spain vs England live telecast and streaming
The final of Euro Cup 2024 will be available on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live telecast match with England commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. Sony LIV app will live stream Spain vs England final match tonight.
Stay tuned for Spain vs England final live score and match updates...
11:19 PM
ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Three Lions' eyes elusive glory
11:05 PM
ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Olmo 'not afraid' of Jude Bellingham
Ahead of the final match of the EURO 2024, Spanish attacker Dani Olmo said that he is not afraid of the presence of England midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Spain will take on England in the final match of the EURO 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.
In an interview to El Larguero, Olmo showered praise on Bellingham and said that he is the 'reference point' of English football. The Spanish attacker added that he is a 'player to be taken into account' in the final of the prestigious tournament.
"I'm not afraid. Bellingham is a reference point there, football is played through his boots. He is always in the thick of things. He is a player to be taken into account, but I don't fear anyone," Olmo was quoted by Goal.com as saying.
Spain confirmed their spot in the final in the tournament after beating France 2-1 in the first semi-final match. Meanwhile, England beat Netherlands 1-2 in the second semi-final match with the help of Ollie Watkins' late goal.
11:01 PM
Euro Cup 2024 final: England vs Spain match to begin at 12:30 AM IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Spain vs England final match at Uefa European Championship 2024.
