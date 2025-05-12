Monday, May 12, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Carlo Ancelotti set to become Brazil national football team manager

Carlo Ancelotti set to become Brazil national football team manager

Ancelotti, who took charge of the club for a second time in 2021, is now reportedly preparing to take over as head coach of the Brazil national team.

Carlo Ancelloti

Carlo Ancelloti

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to step down at the end of the current season, according to multiple Spanish media outlets. The speculation follows Real’s dramatic 3-4 defeat to arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the final El Clasico of the season, a loss that effectively dashed their hopes of clinching the LaLiga title.
 
Ancelotti, who took charge of the club for a second time in 2021, is now reportedly preparing to take over as head coach of the Brazil national team. Meanwhile, club legend Xabi Alonso—currently managing Bayer Leverkusen—is widely anticipated to return to Madrid as the new manager.
 

Also Read

Lady Gaga

Brazil police arrest 2 over alleged plot targeting Lady Gaga's Rio concert

Jair Bolsanaro, former Brazil President

Brazilian ex-Prez Bolsonaro out of intensive care but still hospitalised

TCS

TCS sees strong tech growth in India, Brazil and other key markets

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Brazilian judges accept charges against Bolsonaro allies in coup plot

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India, Brazil can boost global food security: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Though Ancelotti had previously been linked with the Brazil job, he chose to remain at Madrid last season. Now, with Real Madrid’s campaign faltering both domestically and in Europe, reports suggest both the club and Ancelotti have reached a mutual decision to part ways. The Italian coach still has a year left on his contract. 
 
Alonso, who guided Leverkusen to a historic domestic treble including their first-ever Bundesliga title, announced his departure from the German club earlier this month. He is expected to join Real Madrid ahead of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, scheduled from June 14 to July 14.
 
At 65, Ancelotti leaves behind a rich legacy at Real Madrid, having won two LaLiga and Champions League doubles across his two tenures, making him the most decorated manager in the club's storied history. He also became the first manager to win league titles in all of Europe’s top five footballing nations.
 
However, this season has been underwhelming. Real Madrid were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by Arsenal and failed to win either the Copa del Rey or the Super Cup—both of which were claimed by Barcelona.
 
Currently sitting second in the league, Real Madrid trail Barcelona by seven points. Barca could clinch the league title midweek if Madrid falter against Mallorca, and even if they don’t, Barcelona’s next win would secure them a domestic treble.
 
An official announcement regarding Ancelotti’s departure and Alonso’s appointment is expected ahead of Real Madrid’s final league match against Real Sociedad on May 25.

More From This Section

Premier League

Premier League Top 5 race scenarios, points table, and remaining matches

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

El Clasico Highlights: Barcelona beat rivals Real 4-3 to take 7-point lead

Premier League 2024-25

Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League live match time and live streaming

El Clasico

El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga live match time and streaming

Mbappe

El Clasico: Mbappe scores twice vs BAR; leads race for Pichichi trophy

Topics : Football News Brazil Real Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon