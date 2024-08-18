Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Chelsea vs Manchester City to begin at 9 PM

The Premier League's first big match of the season greets fans on the opening weekend as Chelsea hosts the defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge tonight at 9 PM. Chelsea will begin their new campaign under new leadership once again, with Enzo Maresca taking the helm after securing promotion with Leicester City last season.



Maresca also worked under City boss Pep Guardiola as an assistant manager during the 2022-23 season.



Pep Guardiola's men will enter the tie hoping to start yet another season in dominant fashion as they aim to win a record-extending fifth title on the trot this year. World-class players like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and others will feature for the Cityzens again in what is a star-studded squad.



Chelsea has been busy in the transfer window, bringing in nine players during the summer. Their biggest signing came in the form of former Wolves forward Pedro Neto, who has moved to London and will likely start the game today as well.

When will Chelsea vs Manchester City begin in the Premier League?

Chelsea vs Manchester City will begin at 9 PM on 18th August.

Who is the new manager of Chelsea Football Club?

Enzo Maresca is the new manager of Chelsea Football Club.

Where will the live telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester City be available in India?

The live telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester City will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester City be available in India?

The live streaming of Chelsea vs. Manchester City will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.