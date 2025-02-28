Friday, February 28, 2025 | 07:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,370

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,370

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,370

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,520.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,370 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,090.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,370.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,520.
 
   

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls over 1% as dollar firms, investors await US inflation data

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,810

Gold

Gold prices fall as investors eye US inflation data, Trump's tariff plans

Gold

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,100, silver down by Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold jumps Rs 250 to Rs 89,350 per 10 gm amid rupee depreciation concerns

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,090.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,240.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 97,900. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,900.
 
US gold edged higher on Friday but was set to snap an eight-week winning streak on a stronger dollar, while investors turned their focus to a key US inflation data for cues into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,879.09 an ounce, as of 0030 GMT.
 
Spot silver was steady at $31.25 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $947.55 and palladium eased 0.4 per cent to $915.63.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold, gold pieces, coin, metal

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 1,00,100

Gold

Feb gold imports likely to tumble 85% at 20-year low on record high prices

gold-safe

Gold prices rise Rs 350 to reclaim Rs 89,000-mark, nears record high

Gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,760, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

Gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,740, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,300

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices India gold demand Silver demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon