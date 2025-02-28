Manthan LIVE updates: Need to work on localisation of supply chain and talent, says Amit Singh
BS Manthan LIVE updates: Manthan, the annual summit by Business Standard, began on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. In celebration of Business Standard’s 50th anniversary, the two-day event will gather some of the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry. On Day 2 of Business Standard's annual summit 'Manthan', experts will participate in insightful discussions on India's semiconductor ambitions, the future of jobs, and the investment landscape. There will be a fireside chat with Sunil Vachani, co-founder and executive chairman, Dixon Technologies at 11:40 am. Ajai Chowdhry, Co-founder, HCL will be speaking on 'Reimagining India’s Semiconductor Play' at 12:30 pm. Further, Samir Arora, Founder & Group CIO, Helios Capital will be speaking on 'Navigating the Investment Landscape in 2025' at 2:15 pm. Across two vibrant days, Manthan will provide a platform for sharing essential insights on how India can prosper in a complex and evolving global landscape. Stay tuned as Business Standard delivers live updates and expert commentary from the event.
10:59 AM
India could hit the target of 500GW by 2032: Deepesh Nanda
"This is being done at the back of the government manufacturing push. So full marks to the govt PLI schemes," says Deepesh Nanda.
10:55 AM
If your company's policy aligns with the government, that's the right sector to be in, says Deepesh Nanda
"(We need to look at) what is the government's policy towards the sector. And if your company's policies align with the government, that's the right sector to be in," says Deepesh Nanda, MD and CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.
10:50 AM
Manthan Day 2: This is the era for electrical energy, says Adani Green Energy's Amit Singh
"Renewable energy in a very potent way will be rising and growing. This is the era for electrical energy. I think everything will get electrified eventually," says Amit Singh.
10:41 AM
BS Manthan Day 1: The past 10 years have seen wide-ranging reforms in civil services, PK Mishra said
10:34 AM
Watch: Business Standard Manthan Day 2 proceedings
10:03 AM
BS Manthan Day 1: Tata, M&M will not allow Tesla to dominate India mkt, says Kant
10:00 AM
BS Manthan Day 1: Corporates should talk about what is stopping them from speeding up investment, says FM
9:00 AM
Business Standard Manthan 2025: Day 2 proceedings of BS annual summit 'Manthan' to begin today
Proceedings on Day 2 of Business Standard’s annual summit, Manthan, will begin today at the Taj Palace in New Delhi.
