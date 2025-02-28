Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-down open; GIFT Nifty, Nikkei drop on tariff news
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Feb 28: US President Donald Trump said the proposed 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect March 4
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, Feb 28, 2025: Global stock markets were witnessing bloodbath on Friday, February 28, 2025, on news that US President Donald Trump has confirmed that tariffs against Canada and Mexico will come into effect next week.
India stock markets, too, were expected to see a gap-down open today with the GIFT Nifty index trading 150 points lower at 22,533 level at 6:45 AM.
Late on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said the proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect March 4 and that China will be charged an additional 10 per cent tariff on the same date. Besides, Trump also threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union "very soon".
Effectively, Japan's Nikkei plummeted 2.7 per cent Friday morning, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 2.2 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 fell 0.7 per cent.
Overnight, in the US, Wall Street indices ended lower with the S&P 500 closing down 1.59 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite pulling back 2.78 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.45 per cent.
Weakness in Nasdaq was also on account of Nvidia shares plunging over 8 per cent overnight.
Stock Market Today Prediction, Feb 28:
Sensex and Nifty indices, today, are expected to open lower. They will track global stock markets, India Q3 GDP data, and Japan's inflation data today.
That apart, stock-specific action, FII flows, and rupee movement against the US dollar will drive the stock markets today.
BS Manthan: Day 2
After a scintillating Day 1 of BS Manthan, where some of the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uday Kotak, Chris Wood, PK Mishra, Amitabh Kant, and Bhupender Yadav, discussed India's economic growth, Day 2 of the annual leadership summit will see more voices on policy making amid the new world order.
For markets, Samir Arora, founder and chief investment officer of Helios Capital, will give a fireside chat on February 28, on 'Navigating the Investment Landscape in 2025'. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal selling at Rs 87,370
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,370 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,090. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,370. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,520. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 28: PFC, Paytm, JSW Infra, M&M, Tata Power, LIC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power Finance Corporation: State-owned PFC has signed an initial pact to provide ₹26,800 crore in financing to power utilities in Madhya Pradesh. This funding will support capital expenditure projects for entities such as Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Ltd (MPPGCL), Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL), and MP distribution companies. The financial assistance will be directed towards crucial infrastructure projects, including the development of new supercritical thermal units, solar power plants, renovation and modernization of hydropower stations, power evacuation networks, smart metering, and loss reduction initiatives under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). READ MORE
7:53 AM
\Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.77 per cent lower.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 2.98 per cent in its first hour of trade, and the Topix lost 1.92 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.43 per cent while the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 2.63 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets slide after Trump confirms tariffs on Mexico, Canada & China
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets were lower on Friday after US President Donald Trump confirmed that tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will be going ahead and taking effect next week.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 1.98 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 1.25 per cent.
7:43 AM
At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were down by around 140 points at 22,541, indicating a potential gap-down opening.
Further, the two-day BS Manthan summit, which started on February 27, 2025, will conclude today with discussions focusing on key economic and business priorities for India. On the second day, prominent leaders such as Samir Arora of Helios Capital, Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies, and Ajai Chowdhry of HCL will delve into important topics related to India's growth prospects. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump tariffs; Q3 GDP; Swasth, HP Telecom IPOs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Factors that are likely to influence the Indian stock markets include the country's Q3 GDP data, consistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), the impact of Trump tariffs, and weak global cues.
7:30 AM
The S&P 500 closed down 1.59 per cent at 5,861.57. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.78 per cent, to end the day at 18,544.42, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 193.62 points, or 0.45 per cent, to finish at 43,239.50..
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closes lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight on the Wall Street, the three major indices closed lower.
7:19 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE Market Blog.
Track all the latest, stock market news here.
