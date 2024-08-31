Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: ARS 1-0 BHA in 1st half; WHU vs MCI at 10 PM
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The English Premier League has made it to its third matchweek of the season and has a lot of action in store for fans across the globe. Our focus, however, will mainly be on last year's champions, Manchester City, and runners-up, Arsenal, who will be in action today from 5 PM IST.
Arsenal will be up against an in-form Brighton & Hove Albion side who are yet to be defeated in the league. They are coming off a fantastic 2-1 win against Manchester United, which was rescued late on by João Pedro. Arsenal, too, are undefeated and will try to take the three points at the Emirates Stadium.
The defending champions will be playing their away game later in the day against a West Ham United side who haven't had a great start to the new season so far. They have one win and one defeat from two games and would have to produce something special to get the better of Pep Guardiola's well-drilled side at the London Stadium at 10 PM IST.
Man City have already put themselves in the top spot after two games and will hope to keep it that way after the third matchweek as well. Erling Haaland will be looking to get another goal in the tie after he scored a hat trick against newly promoted Ipswich Town last time around.
Other notable fixtures today include Aston Villa's visit to the King Power Stadium to face newly promoted Leicester City, which could turn into an exciting encounter for the neutrals.
What time will Arsenal vs Brighton start in the Premier League?
Arsenal vs Brighton will begin at 5 PM IST today.
What time will West Ham United vs Manchester City start in the Premier League today?
West Ham United vs Manchester City will begin at 10 PM IST today.
Where will the live telecast of Premier League matches take place?
The live telecast of the Premier League matches will take place on the Star Sports network.
Where will the live streaming be available for Premier League matches?
The live streaming of the Premier League matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
5:41 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: ARS vs BHA - Kai Havertz gets the breakthrough!
Kai Havertz has made it 1-0 at the Emirates with an easy 1 on 1 finish against the Brighton keeper after Saka recovered the ball smartly in the final 3rd. It's 1-0 Arsenal in the 38th minute.
Score - ARS 1-0 BHA in 1st half
5:32 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: ARS vs BHA - Brighton looking dangerous
Brighton have come into the game now and are getting some good chances in the latter end of the first half. However, David Raya has been on top of all those chances so far.
5:22 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: ARS vs BHA - Brighton open up after the first 15
Brighton have finally started to attack the Arsenal goal with a couple of chances going into the hands of goalkeeper David Raya. James Milner however, has been subbed off early on in the half due to a minor injury.
5:12 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: ARS vs BHA - Gunners piling the pressure
Arsneal have had a great start to the game and have already won a couple set pieces around the Brighton penalty area. Saka is looking quite comfortable on the right flank which could cause the visitors some trouble.
5:02 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: ARS vs BHA kicks off!
Arsenal have kicked off the first half agianst Brighton and have their priorities fixed. Attack, Attack, Attack!
4:55 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: ARS vs BHA - Action to begin soon
It's almost time for the first game of the weekend to begin as Arsenal look to maintain their unbeaten run against Brighton. It's these kind of matches that prove to be essential in order to win the title at the end of the season.
4:47 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Other exciting encounters today
With an action packed Saturday up for grabs in the Premier League, Aston Villa will be travelling to the King Power stadium, home of the 2014/15 champions who have been promoted in the top division this year. The likes of Jamie Vardy and Ollie Watkins are can turn up the volume at the ground in what promises to be an exciting watch for everyone.
4:32 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: WHU vs MCI - Defending champions to feature later today
Pep Guardiola's high-flying Manchester City will also take the field away from home today and will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium at 10 PM IST. Haaland is looking in lethal form after his hattrick against Ispwich and could be a difficult one to deal for the defenders.
4:17 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: ARS vs BHA - Action to kick off at the Emirates
Mikel Arteta's men will be taking on an in-form Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal will be facing a Brighton who is coming off a late win against United in their previous fixture. Both sides are coming in with a 100% record but there's a high probablity that one of them won't be leaving with their record still intact after the match today.
4:02 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Matchweek 3 is here!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchweek 3 of the Premier League. Our main focus will be on Arsenal and Manchester City who will face Brighton and West Ham United respectively.
First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 4:00 PM IST