Three Real Madrid players arrested for sharing sexual video involving minor

Police said that the three players had been detained at the Real Madrid sports complex in Madrid, and a fourth player was being investigated

Real Madrid FC

Real Madrid FC

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
Spanish police have arrested three unnamed Real Madrid reserve players for allegedly sharing a sexual video featuring a minor, according to a report by Reuters.

Police said the complaint was filed by the mother of a 16-year-old girl in the Canary Islands regarding an alleged recording of sexual relations. Police added that while the girl maintained the relations were consensual, the recording took place in June without her consent.

According to a report by El Confidencial newspaper, those arrested were three players from the youth academy, the reserve team and the third team. Police also stated that following a court decision, the players, who are not minors, were released, and the data on their mobile phones was seized.

The three players had been detained at the Real Madrid sports complex in Madrid, and a fourth player was being investigated. The Spanish club issued a statement that only four youth team players had been questioned "in connection with a complaint about an alleged release of a private video via WhatsApp."

According to media reports, a police spokesperson said all three are suspected of committing a felony known in Spanish criminal law as "revealing secrets of a sexual nature."

Real Madrid

Arguably one the most well-known football clubs in football, Real Madrid is known for its competitive zeal and celebrity players. The Madrid-based club has won a record 14 European Cup titles, 35 La Liga titles, and eight club world championships. The club is famous for its Galacticos policy, where they are willing to spend big money to draw the best players in the world to the Spanish capital. Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham, Ronaldo, Kaka, and Cristiano Ronaldo are some of the well-established names that have plied their trade for Los Blancos (Real Madrid's nickname). They compete against their arch-rivals FC Barcelona in some of the most intensely followed matches in football, known as El Clasico. According to Deloitte Football Money League, Real Madrid was the second highest-earning football club in the world in 2023, with an annual revenue of $760 million.  
 

Topics : Real Madrid football Spain Spanish BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

