We have sent players list to AIFF for Asiad selection: East Bengal coach

East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat on Wednesday said that his club has sent a list of players to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the selection of the national team for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Most of the clubs had shown unwillingness to release the 22 players named in the Indian squad as the Asian Games' football competition schedule clashes with the ISL, which starts on September 21.

We have respect for the national team and have sent them a list of players they can use. The clubs and federation (AIFF) must cooperate to do the best for the country," Cuadrat said during a press conference ahead of the ISL.

"We have players in the U-23 and the senior team, and we support the national team. There is a list of East Bengal players who can take part in the Asian Games, he added.

The Indian team is scheduled to begin its Asian Games campaign with a match against China on September 19, followed by games against Bangladesh (September 21) and Myanmar (September 24).

The top two teams from the six groups will make it to the pre-quarterfinals, with four best-ranked third-placed sides also qualifying.

