Olympics 2024: S Korea edges China to win 10th straight gold in archery

The score was tied in the final after regulation, forcing a shoot-off

With the help of a magnifying glass, South Korea edged China in women's team archery to win its 10th straight gold medal. (Photo: PTI)

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With the help of a magnifying glass, South Korea edged China in women's team archery to win its 10th straight gold medal.
The score was tied in the final after regulation, forcing a shoot-off. The score appeared to be tied again after the shoot-off, until an official checked with the magnifying glass. Jeon Hun-young and Lim Si-hyeon were ruled to have scored 10 instead of 9 on their shots, giving South Korea a 29-27 win in the shoot-off and a 5-4 win overall.
At the moment of the shoot-off, we tried not to think too much," Jeon said. "As we'd prepared before, we were able to do it (just) as we prepared. We have this teamwork, and we only focus on what we can do in the moment, and we don't worry too much.
China had high hopes of breaking through after defeating South Korea at the Archery World Cup in 2023.
The Olympic Games are a little bit different," China's Yang Xiaolei said. "They are more comprehensive. But we keep focusing on what we do, and it has already proved a lot for us to have a 4-4 in the game (to force the shoot-off). So we already feel good about this.
Mexico defeated the Netherlands to earn bronze.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

