Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Olympics: PV Sindhu tops her group, through to women's pre-quarter-finals

The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match here. Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.

PV Sindhu

Paris: India's PV Sindhu acknowledges fans as she leaves after her women's singles group play stage badminton match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba at the 2024 Summer Olympics, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Sindhu won the match. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games here on Wednesday.
The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.
The winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the round of 16.
The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya into knockouts, Lovlina in action soon

Swapnil Kusale books men's 50m rifle 3 positions final berth, finishes 7th

Simone Biles, Team USA redeem themselves with Olympic gold in gymnastics

Georgian shooter features in record 10th Olympics for father's last wish

Olympics 2024: Hockey points table of Pool A, B; Indian team rankings

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon