Paris Olympics 2024: When it rains, it pours bacteria in the Seine

As the 2024 Summer Olympic Games commenced along the picturesque Seine river, the allure of the romantic waterway was undeniable. But, beneath its serene surface lies a complex challenge: maintaining water quality amidst unpredictable weather.

A significant reminder of this challenge came last Friday with steady rain, prompting concerns over the river’s condition. The anticipated triathlon practice runs scheduled for Sunday and Monday were cancelled due to deteriorated water quality, organisers confirmed.

Officials remained hopeful that rising temperatures would lower bacteria levels to allow the men's triathlon to proceed on Tuesday. However, despite improvements, the World Triathlon announced that some swim course areas still showed bacteria levels exceeding acceptable limits, leading to a postponement.



The Seine’s water quality has been under scrutiny, especially from health experts. Kartikeya Cherabuddi, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Florida, told Fox News Digital that water quality can fluctuate throughout the day and emphasised the importance of early symptom management for athletes.

Revamping the Seine



Swimming in the Seine had been forbidden for nearly a century because of poor water quality, with only rare exceptions for specific events. Paris has invested $1.5 billion to overhaul its sewage and water treatment systems, including the construction of the Austerlitz Basin, an underground storage facility to prevent wastewater overflow.

Despite these efforts, heavy rains remain a significant challenge, potentially overwhelming the system and introducing contaminants into the river.

Daily water testing



Ahead of the Games, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a publicised dip in the Seine on July 17 to demonstrate its safety. However, subsequent tests revealed E. coli (Escherichia coli) levels exceeding Europe's safety limit in some areas. This raised concerns, as casual swimming differs significantly from the exertion involved in a competitive race, increasing the risk of ingesting contaminated water.



Regular testing during the Olympics aims to ensure safe conditions for events. The tests primarily screen for bacteria like total coliforms, with a focus on pathogens that can cause illness if present in high levels.

Health risks for athletes at Paris Olympics



Coliform bacteria, commonly found in the environment and waste, are generally harmless but can indicate the presence of harmful bacteria like E. coli, which poses health risks. Nicole Iovine, chief epidemiologist at UF Health, warned that high levels of coliforms might signal increased pathogenic bacteria, making the water unsafe.

Bacterial infections, such as those caused by E. coli, Enterococcus, Salmonella, and Campylobacter, can lead to severe gastrointestinal symptoms. Athletes with pre-existing cuts or abrasions are also at risk of skin and eye infections. Parasites and viruses present in contaminated water can cause a range of symptoms, from stomach issues to respiratory and urinary complications.

Rodent-borne pathogens, like Leptospires causing leptospirosis, further complicate the safety of the river. While young, healthy athletes are expected to recover, illnesses could hinder their competitive performance. Immunocompromised athletes face a higher risk of severe illness.