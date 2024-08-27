Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Para-athletes laud Svayam and PCI for transportation accessibility

Para-athletes laud Svayam and PCI for transportation accessibility

Svayam donated special vehicles that can accommodate wheelchairs without the athletes having to be displaced to board and deboard, ensuring greater mobility.

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

The Eiffel Tower is seen behind the Olympic rings, at the Trocadero plaza Thursday, July 18, 2024 in Paris.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Accessibility organisation Svayam, which is partnering the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), has been lauded by top para-athletes like table tennis player Bhavina Patel for making transportation accessible for them during their stay in the national capital before heading to Paris for the Paralympics starting on Wednesday.
Svayam donated special vehicles that can accommodate wheelchairs without the athletes having to be displaced to board and deboard, ensuring greater mobility.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Patel thanked SAI (Sports Authority of India), and the Table Tennis Federation of India among others for the initiative.
"Svayam has played an important role by providing special vehicles that enhance accessibility and travel comfort, highlighting their crucial role in improving our overall experience and performance," she said in a press release issued by PCI.
Para discus thrower Sakshi Kasana also appreciated the organisation, which started as an online portal providing information on policies, laws, and healthcare before expanding its focus to promote "Accessibility For All."

"The special vehicles provided to us significantly eased our journey, allowing me to focus more on my training and preparation. They made a real difference in my daily routine, helping me to practice better and allowing me to stay focused on achieving the best results," Kasana said.
Svayam has earlier collaborated with PCI in the 5th Indian Open Para-Athletic International Championship & Regional Sports Training held at Bangalore in 2023.
It is also associated with the Khelo India Para Games and the Disability Cricket Council of India (DCCI) since 2020.

More From This Section

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

Devendra Jhajaria believes Neeraj Chopra will cross 93m in a year or two

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

Brand value of Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker skyrockets after Olympic success

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

India eyes 12 medals at Paralympics, Sumit Antil leaves with first batch

olympics

Paralympic Games: 25000 Police will be on guard duty says French minister

Vinesh Phogat

Consequence of Vinesh Phogat's failed 2nd day weigh-in draconian: CAS

Speaking about the collaboration with Svayam for a second Paralympics, PCI President, Devendra Jhajharia said, "Svayam has not just understood and addressed the needs of our para-athletes they have given out a strong message to the nation on the needs of people with disabilities and reduced mobility.
"Athletes have to travel a lot for their competitions so if they are given this kind of ease of transportation, it gives them mental strength and more confidence."

Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson, Svayam said the partnership has broken barriers and promoted dignity and independence for people with reduced mobility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Scindia inaugurate shooting range named after Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

Swapnil Kusale, Swapnil, Kusale

Swapnil received key chain to ward off evil at Paris, says Coach Deepali

Viacom18

Viacom18 gains the highest-ever viewership for Olympics in India

Athletics Relay, Tokyo Olympics 2021

Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi runs 4th fastest 800 meters in history

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Daniela Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies aged 51

Topics : Paralympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon