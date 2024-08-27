Para-athletes laud Svayam and PCI for transportation accessibility

The Eiffel Tower is seen behind the Olympic rings, at the Trocadero plaza Thursday, July 18, 2024 in Paris.(Photo: PTI)

Accessibility organisation Svayam, which is partnering the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), has been lauded by top para-athletes like table tennis player Bhavina Patel for making transportation accessible for them during their stay in the national capital before heading to Paris for the Paralympics starting on Wednesday. Svayam donated special vehicles that can accommodate wheelchairs without the athletes having to be displaced to board and deboard, ensuring greater mobility. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Patel thanked SAI (Sports Authority of India), and the Table Tennis Federation of India among others for the initiative. "Svayam has played an important role by providing special vehicles that enhance accessibility and travel comfort, highlighting their crucial role in improving our overall experience and performance," she said in a press release issued by PCI.

Para discus thrower Sakshi Kasana also appreciated the organisation, which started as an online portal providing information on policies, laws, and healthcare before expanding its focus to promote "Accessibility For All."



"The special vehicles provided to us significantly eased our journey, allowing me to focus more on my training and preparation. They made a real difference in my daily routine, helping me to practice better and allowing me to stay focused on achieving the best results," Kasana said.

Svayam has earlier collaborated with PCI in the 5th Indian Open Para-Athletic International Championship & Regional Sports Training held at Bangalore in 2023.

It is also associated with the Khelo India Para Games and the Disability Cricket Council of India (DCCI) since 2020.

Speaking about the collaboration with Svayam for a second Paralympics, PCI President, Devendra Jhajharia said, "Svayam has not just understood and addressed the needs of our para-athletes they have given out a strong message to the nation on the needs of people with disabilities and reduced mobility.

"Athletes have to travel a lot for their competitions so if they are given this kind of ease of transportation, it gives them mental strength and more confidence."



Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson, Svayam said the partnership has broken barriers and promoted dignity and independence for people with reduced mobility.