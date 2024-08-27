Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Scindia inaugurate shooting range named after Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

Scindia inaugurate shooting range named after Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated a shooting range named after Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

New Delhi: Paris Olympics Bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gwalior
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated a shooting range named after Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
At the function to inaugurate the shooting range in Jiwaji Club here, he also made a video call to Bhaker to inform her. "A shooting range for 10 meter air pistol and rifle has been inaugurated at Jiwaji Club in Gwalior," Scindia told Bhaker in the video call. The Union minister also fired a few shots at the new range.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

