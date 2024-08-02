Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule today Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result Golf (Men's Individual Stoke Play; Day 2) Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma 12:30:00 TBD Shooting (25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision) Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh 12:30:00 TBD Shooting (Skeet Men's Qualification; Day 1) Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 13:00:00 TBD Rowing (Men's sculls; Finals D) Balaraj Panwar 13:00:00 TBD Archery (Mixed Team) Ankita Bhajan and Dheeraj Bommadevara 13:19:00 TBD Judo (Women's 78kg) Tulika Maan 13:30:00 TBD Sailing (Women's Dinghy) Nethra Kumanan 15:45:00 TBD Hockey (Men's) India vs Australia 16:45:00 TBD Badmintion (Men's singles; Q/F) Lakshya Sen 18:30:00 TBD Sailing (Men's Dinghy) Vishnu Saravanan 19:05:00 TBD Athletics (Women's 5000m; Round 1) Ankita and Parul Chaudhary 21:40:00 TBD Athletics (Men's Shot Put Qualification) Tajinderpal Singh Toor 23:40:00 TBD

The telecast of India's Day 7 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 2 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Stay tuned for India events live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here

Day 7 of the Paris Olympics 2024 has brought another eventful day for the Indian contingent as they hope to further add medals to the tally which currently stands at 3. The Indian athletes can win 2 medals today with the Archery mixed team event and the Judo +78 kg category featuring Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevera and Tulika Mann featuring in ther respective events. While the Archery event will start at 1:20 PM, Tulika's Judo bout will be played at 1:30 PM.Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will take part in the women's 25m air pistol qualification today. Manu Bhaker is expected to add to her 2 bronze medals in Paris as she plays the event she was most confident about before the tournament began.Star shuttler Lakshya Sen will also play his quarter-final bout today at 6:30 PM. The Indian hockey team will also play again after yesterday's close defeat to Belgum, taking on another heavyweight Australia at 4:45 PM.