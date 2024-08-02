Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM
The Indian athletes can win 2 medals today with the Archery mixed team event and the Judo +78 kg category. Lakshya Sen will also play his quarter-final tie at 9PM.
Day 7 of the Paris Olympics 2024 has brought another eventful day for the Indian contingent as they hope to further add medals to the tally which currently stands at 3. The Indian athletes can win 2 medals today with the Archery mixed team event and the Judo +78 kg category featuring Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevera and Tulika Mann featuring in ther respective events. While the Archery event will start at 1:20 PM, Tulika's Judo bout will be played at 1:30 PM.
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will take part in the women's 25m air pistol qualification today. Manu Bhaker is expected to add to her 2 bronze medals in Paris as she plays the event she was most confident about before the tournament began.
Star shuttler Lakshya Sen will also play his quarter-final bout today at 6:30 PM. The Indian hockey team will also play again after yesterday's close defeat to Belgum, taking on another heavyweight Australia at 4:45 PM.
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule today
|Indian events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Golf (Men's Individual Stoke Play; Day 2)
|Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma
|12:30:00
|TBD
|Shooting (25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision)
|Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh
|12:30:00
|TBD
|Shooting (Skeet Men's Qualification; Day 1)
|Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|13:00:00
|TBD
|Rowing (Men's sculls; Finals D)
|Balaraj Panwar
|13:00:00
|TBD
|Archery (Mixed Team)
|Ankita Bhajan and Dheeraj Bommadevara
|13:19:00
|TBD
|Judo (Women's 78kg)
|Tulika Maan
|13:30:00
|TBD
|Sailing (Women's Dinghy)
|Nethra Kumanan
|15:45:00
|TBD
|Hockey (Men's)
|India vs Australia
|16:45:00
|TBD
|Badmintion (Men's singles; Q/F)
|Lakshya Sen
|18:30:00
|TBD
|Sailing (Men's Dinghy)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|19:05:00
|TBD
|Athletics (Women's 5000m; Round 1)
|Ankita and Parul Chaudhary
|21:40:00
|TBD
|Athletics (Men's Shot Put Qualification)
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|23:40:00
|TBD
The telecast of India's Day 7 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August 2 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Stay tuned for India events live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here
12:02 PM
Day 7 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Indian hockey team in action today
The Indian hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh will play their final group stage game against Australia today at 4:45 PM. India have only lost against Belgium in the group stage so far and would like to end it on a high.
11:47 AM
Day 7 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Golf and shooting to start the day for India
The action for the Indian contingent will start at 12:30 PM, with Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma taking part in the men's Golf individual stroke play day 2. Double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will feature in the 25m pistol qualification event at the same time as well.
11:37 AM
Day 7 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: 2 potential medal events for India
The Indian contingent can win 2 medals on day 7 as the Archery mixed team event and the Judo +78 kg category will have their medal events finished today itself. India's Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevera will be featuring in Archery while Tulika Mann will play her Judo bout today.
11:29 AM
Day 7 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Action packed day for Indian athletes
Hello and welcome to the live coverage for Day 7 of the Paris Olympics 2024. Indian athletes will be involved in many events spread throughout the day. Stay tuned for all the updates on the athletes.
