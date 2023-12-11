Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Wrestlers urge Anurag Thakur to stop Sanjay Singh's WFI poll candidacy

Brij Bhushan-loyalist Sanjay Singh and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran are in the running for the WFI president's post

Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on Monday requested Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to ensure that Sanjay Singh does not contest for the post of WFI President since he is a close associate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassing women wrestlers.
The much-awaited Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections are scheduled to be held on December 21 and the results will be declared the same day.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi had spearheaded the protest against Brij Bhushan, accusing the BJP MP of sexual harassment of several women wrestlers, including juniors. A Delhi court is hearing the matter.
Tokyo Games bronze medallist Bajrang said they withdrew their protest after the government assured that no one related to Brij Bhushan will contest the polls.
Two candidates -- Brij Bhushan-loyalist Sanjay Singh and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran are in the running for the WFI president's post.
"Yes, we met with the sports minister today and reminded him of his promise that no one related to Brij Bhushan should contest the WFI elections," Bajrang told PTI.
"Sanjay Singh is his close associate and he should withdraw from the elections or otherwise we will decide our future course of action soon. We told that to the minister," said Bajrang.
Sanjay, who is a Brij Bhushan loyalist, was part of the WFI's last executive council. He was also the national federation's joint secretary since 2019.
Bajrang also said that they have no issues with Sheoran as she is a former wrestler and is very well aware about the plight of the athletes.
"We want some former wrestler to take the charge of WFI, who at least knows what it takes to win medals for the country. Anita ji (Sheoren) is a Commonwealth Games medallist and understands the demands of wrestlers," he said.
Anita, who is in the running to become the first woman president of the WFI is also reportedly a witness in the sexual harassment cases filed against Brij Bhushan.

Also Read

Difficult to focus on wrestling when sports' future is at stake: Bajrang

Asian Games 2023: Never demanded exemption from trials - Sakshi Malik

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

Spreading wrong things against us: Sakshi Malik slams Olympic medalist Dutt

Court grants Bajrang Punia exemption from appearance in defamation case

Coffee with BS: 'Golden boy' Neeraj Chopra on India's sporting success

Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics with approved neutral status

Many chances it will be my last year, says Rafael Nadal on retirement

Confident Indian junior men's hockey team hopeful of success in World Cup

Jr Women's Hockey WC: Annu's brace in vain as India lose 2-3 to Belgium

Brij Bhushan is currently out on bail. He is not eligible to contest in the WFI elections as has completed 12 years as an office-bearer, which is the maximum term allowed as per the National Sports Code.
He also assured that no one from his family would contest the polls.
Accordingly, Brij Bhushan, who is the president of the Uttar Pradesh wrestling body, and his son Karan, who is a vice-president in the same state body, will not compete in the elections.
Brij Bhushan's son-in-law Vishal Singh, president of the Bihar Wrestling Federation, is also not contesting the elections.
A source in the WFI said it's not a surprise that efforts are still being made to influence the elections.
"You can see for yourself that there are efforts to influence polls. But we are confident that better sense will prevail," said a WFI source.
"Sanjay is eligible to contest and that's why the returning officer cleared his name for election. Why should anyone object to his nomination," the former WFI official said.
Topics : Bajrang Punia Anurag Thakur Sakshi Malik Brijbhushan Sharan Singh Wrestling Federation of India

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon