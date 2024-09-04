Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / How many medals India won at Paralympics 2024? full list of medal winners

How many medals India won at Paralympics 2024? full list of medal winners

In the Paris Paralympics 2024, Indian para-athletes scripted history as they shattered the previous record of 19 medals, which was created in the Tokyo Paralympics

Paralympics 2024 medal tally

Paralympics 2024 medal tally

Anish Kumar New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:22 AM IST
India has achieved its best-ever performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024, surpassing the medal tally from the Tokyo Paralympics. This success is largely attributed to the exceptional efforts of India's track and field athletes.

On day six of the event, India's athletes claimed five medals – two silver and three bronze – at the iconic Stade de France, bringing the nation to 17th place in the overall standings.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How many medals India won at Paralympics 2024?

India's medal count reached 20 (3 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze), surpassing the previous best of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. At the Tokyo Paralympics, India secured five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 to Paris 2024: Full List of India medal winners in Paralympics history

India medal winners at Paralympics history
Athlete Medal Sport Event Games
Sharad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 Paris 2024
Ajeet Singh Silver Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Paris 2024
Mariyappan Thangavelu Bronze Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 Paris 2024
Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Paris 2024
Deepthi Jeevanji Bronze Athletics Women's 400m - T20 Paris 2024
Sumit Gold Athletics Men's Javelin Throw- F64 Paris 2024
Suhas Silver Badminton Men's singles SL4 Paris 2024
Thulasimathi MURUGESAN Silver Badminton Women's singles SU5 Paris 2024
Manisha RAMADASS Bronze Badminton Women's Singles SU5 Paris 2024
Nithya Sre SUMATHY SIVAN Bronze Badminton Women's Singles SH6 Paris 2024
India Bronze Archery Mixed Team Compound Open Paris 2024
Nitesh Kumar Gold Badminton Men’s singles SL3 Paris 2024
Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56 Paris 2024
Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024
Mona Agarwal Bronze Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024
Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 100m T35 Paris 2024
Manish Narwal Silver Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Paris 2024
Rubina Francis Bronze Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Paris 2024
Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T35 Paris 2024
Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T47 Paris 2024
Bhavina Patel Silver Table Tennis Women's singles class 4 Tokyo 2020
Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men’s high jump T47 Tokyo 2020
Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Tokyo 2020
Devendra Jhajharia Silver Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Tokyo 2020
Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Tokyo 2020
Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56 Tokyo 2020
Sumit Antil Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F64 Tokyo 2020
Singhraj Adhana Bronze Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020
Mariyappan Thangavelu Silver Athletics Men's high jump T42 Tokyo 2020
Sharad Kumar Bronze Athletics Men's high jump T42 Tokyo 2020
Praveen Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T64 Tokyo 2020
Avani Lekhara Bronze Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 Tokyo 2020
Harvinder Singh Bronze Archery Men's individual recurve - open Tokyo 2020
Manish Narwal Gold Shooting Men's 50m pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020
Singhraj Adhana Silver Shooting Men's 50m pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020
Pramod Bhagat Gold Badminton Men's singles SL3 Tokyo 2020
Manoj Sarkar Bronze Badminton Men's singles SL3 Tokyo 2020
Suhas Yathiraj Silver Badminton Men's singles SL4 Tokyo 2020
Krishna Nagar Gold Badminton Men's singles SH6 Tokyo 2020
Mariyappan Thangavelu Gold Athletics Men's high jump F42 Rio 2016
Varun Singh Bhati Bronze Athletics Men's high jump F42 Rio 2016
Devendra Jhajharia Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Rio 2016
Deepa Malik Silver Athletics Women's shot put F53 Rio 2016
Girisha N Gowda Silver Athletics Men's high jump F42 London 2012
Devendra Jhajharia Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F44/ 46 Athens 2004
Rajinder Singh Rahelu Bronze Powerlifting Men's 56 kg Athens 2004
Bhimrao Kesarkar Silver Athletics Men's javelin throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Athletics Men's javelin throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
Joginder Singh Bedi Silver Athletics Men's shot put L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Athletics Men's discus throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
Murlikant Petkar Gold Swimming Men's 50m freestyle 3 Heidelberg 1972

 
How did India's javelin throwers continue to superb show at Paralympics 2024?

More From This Section

Rohan Bopanna

US Open: Mixed-doubles pair of Bopanna and Sutjiadi enters semifinals

Iga Swiatek

US Open: World No 1 Iga Swiatek to face Jessica Pegula in quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner

US Open: Top-seed Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in quarterfinals

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh. (Pic-Twitter)

Harmanpreet Singh wants to start fresh with ACT title defense in China

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar

Sheetal, Rakesh secure bronze in mixed compound para-archery in Paris


India's javelin throwers maintained their dominance, with Ajeet Singh and world record holder Sundar Singh Gurjar winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the F46 category. Ajeet Singh threw 65.62m, while Gurjar registered a 64.96m throw.

The F46 category is designated for athletes with moderate movement impairment in one or both arms or the absence of limbs.

Impressive performances by India's high jumpers

In the T63 high jump finals, Sharad Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze with jumps of 1.88m and 1.85m, respectively.

The T63 category includes athletes with moderate movement impairment in one leg or those with limbs absent above the knee.

Deepthi Jeevanji's remarkable Bronze in the 400m (T20) event

World champion sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji added another bronze to India’s tally in the women's 400m (T20) event. The 20-year-old, competing in her first Paralympics, clocked 55.82 seconds, finishing behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) and Turkey's world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23 seconds).

Who is Deepthi Jeevanji?

Deepthi Jeevanji, the daughter of farm labourers from Kalleda Village in Telangana's Warangal district, was diagnosed with intellectual impairment. She was discovered by one of her teachers at a school athletics meet. Despite facing societal taunts due to her condition, her village now celebrates her success.

Jeevanji won gold at the Asian Para Games last year and broke the world record at the Para World Championships in May this year, securing another gold. She has been supported by national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, after starting her training under Nagpuri Ramesh.

The T20 category is designated for athletes with intellectual impairment.

Paralympics 2024 medal tally and India's position on the medal table

Paralympics 2024 medal tally
Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 53 40 22 115
2 Great Britain 30 18 13 61
3 United States 20 22 11 53
4 Brazil 14 11 23 48
5 France 11 12 15 38
6 Italy 10 8 17 35
7 Ukraine 9 15 21 45
8 Australia 9 9 14 32
9 Netherlands 9 5 4 18
10 Uzbekistan 6 4 4 14
11 Spain 5 7 13 25
12 Japan 5 6 8 19
13 Switzerland 5 2 2 9
14 South Korea 4 7 8 19
15 Germany 4 5 10 19
16 Thailand 4 4 6 14
17 Colombia 4 4 5 13
18 Israel 4 1 2 7
19 India 3 7 10 20
20 Poland 3 3 4 10
21 Slovakia 3 2 0 5
22 Azerbaijan 3 1 1 5
23 Cuba 3 1 0 4
24 Iran 2 7 3 12
25 Turkey 2 6 3 11
26 Canada 2 4 7 13
27 Hong Kong, China 2 3 1 6
28 Tunisia 2 3 0 5
29 Ethiopia 2 1 0 3
29 Latvia 2 1 0 3
29 Singapore 2 1 0 3
32 Argentina 2 0 5 7
33 Algeria 2 0 2 4
34 Portugal 2 0 1 3
35 Indonesia 1 6 5 12
36 Greece 1 3 5 9
36 Mexico 1 3 5 9
38 Czechia 1 3 2 6
38 Denmark 1 3 2 6
40 Norway 1 2 3 6
41 Mongolia 1 2 0 3
42 Belgium 1 1 1 3
42 Malaysia 1 1 1 3
44 Hungary 1 1 0 2
44 Venezuela 1 1 0 2
46 Georgia 1 0 2 3
47 Ecuador 1 0 1 2
47 South Africa 1 0 1 2
49 Bulgaria 1 0 0 1
49 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1
49 Namibia 1 0 0 1
49 Peru 1 0 0 1
49 Slovenia 1 0 0 1
54 New Zealand 0 3 2 5
55 Morocco 0 2 4 6
56 Ireland 0 2 2 4
56 Chinese Taipei 0 2 2 4
58 Serbia 0 2 1 3
59 Austria 0 1 1 2
60 Cyprus 0 1 0 1
60 Finland 0 1 0 1
60 Kazakhstan 0 1 0 1
60 Kenya 0 1 0 1
60 Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1
65 Chile 0 0 3 3
66 Refugee Paralympic Team 0 0 2 2
67 Iraq 0 0 1 1
67 Kuwait 0 0 1 1
67 Montenegro 0 0 1 1
67 Mauritius 0 0 1 1
67 Nepal 0 0 1 1
67 Nigeria 0 0 1 1

Also Read

Paralympics 2024

Future of Paralympics shines bright after French fans' immense support

Shooter Avani Lekhara

Paralympics: Avani misses medal in women's 50m rifle 3P final, finishes 5th

Suhas Yathiraj

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttler Suhas says he hoped for Gold medal in Paris

Avani Lekhara

Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara enters 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 finals

Valentina Petrillo

Paralympics: Italy's first transgender sprinter fails to reach 400m final

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon