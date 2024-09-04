How many medals India won at Paralympics 2024? full list of medal winners

India has achieved its best-ever performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024, surpassing the medal tally from the Tokyo Paralympics. This success is largely attributed to the exceptional efforts of India's track and field athletes.
On day six of the event, India's athletes claimed five medals – two silver and three bronze – at the iconic Stade de France, bringing the nation to 17th place in the overall standings.
How many medals India won at Paralympics 2024?
India's medal count reached 20 (3 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze), surpassing the previous best of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. At the Tokyo Paralympics, India secured five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.
Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 to Paris 2024: Full List of India medal winners in Paralympics history
|India medal winners at Paralympics history
|Athlete
|Medal
|Sport
|Event
|Games
|Sharad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T63
|Paris 2024
|Ajeet Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|Paris 2024
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T63
|Paris 2024
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|Paris 2024
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m - T20
|Paris 2024
|Sumit
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw- F64
|Paris 2024
|Suhas
|Silver
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL4
|Paris 2024
|Thulasimathi MURUGESAN
|Silver
|Badminton
|Women's singles SU5
|Paris 2024
|Manisha RAMADASS
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women's Singles SU5
|Paris 2024
|Nithya Sre SUMATHY SIVAN
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women's Singles SH6
|Paris 2024
|India
|Bronze
|Archery
|Mixed Team Compound Open
|Paris 2024
|Nitesh Kumar
|Gold
|Badminton
|Men’s singles SL3
|Paris 2024
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's discus throw F56
|Paris 2024
|Avani Lekhara
|Gold
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|Paris 2024
|Mona Agarwal
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|Paris 2024
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 100m T35
|Paris 2024
|Manish Narwal
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol SH1
|Paris 2024
|Rubina Francis
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Paris 2024
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 200m T35
|Paris 2024
|Nishad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T47
|Paris 2024
|Bhavina Patel
|Silver
|Table Tennis
|Women's singles class 4
|Tokyo 2020
|Nishad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s high jump T47
|Tokyo 2020
|Avani Lekhara
|Gold
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|Tokyo 2020
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|Tokyo 2020
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|Tokyo 2020
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's discus throw F56
|Tokyo 2020
|Sumit Antil
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F64
|Tokyo 2020
|Singhraj Adhana
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol SH1
|Tokyo 2020
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T42
|Tokyo 2020
|Sharad Kumar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T42
|Tokyo 2020
|Praveen Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T64
|Tokyo 2020
|Avani Lekhara
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1
|Tokyo 2020
|Harvinder Singh
|Bronze
|Archery
|Men's individual recurve - open
|Tokyo 2020
|Manish Narwal
|Gold
|Shooting
|Men's 50m pistol SH1
|Tokyo 2020
|Singhraj Adhana
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men's 50m pistol SH1
|Tokyo 2020
|Pramod Bhagat
|Gold
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL3
|Tokyo 2020
|Manoj Sarkar
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL3
|Tokyo 2020
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Silver
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL4
|Tokyo 2020
|Krishna Nagar
|Gold
|Badminton
|Men's singles SH6
|Tokyo 2020
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's high jump F42
|Rio 2016
|Varun Singh Bhati
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's high jump F42
|Rio 2016
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|Rio 2016
|Deepa Malik
|Silver
|Athletics
|Women's shot put F53
|Rio 2016
|Girisha N Gowda
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump F42
|London 2012
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F44/ 46
|Athens 2004
|Rajinder Singh Rahelu
|Bronze
|Powerlifting
|Men's 56 kg
|Athens 2004
|Bhimrao Kesarkar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw L6
|Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
|Joginder Singh Bedi
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw L6
|Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
|Joginder Singh Bedi
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's shot put L6
|Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
|Joginder Singh Bedi
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's discus throw L6
|Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
|Murlikant Petkar
|Gold
|Swimming
|Men's 50m freestyle 3
|Heidelberg 1972
How did India's javelin throwers continue to superb show at Paralympics 2024?
More From This Section
India's javelin throwers maintained their dominance, with Ajeet Singh and world record holder Sundar Singh Gurjar winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the F46 category. Ajeet Singh threw 65.62m, while Gurjar registered a 64.96m throw.
The F46 category is designated for athletes with moderate movement impairment in one or both arms or the absence of limbs.
Impressive performances by India's high jumpers
In the T63 high jump finals, Sharad Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze with jumps of 1.88m and 1.85m, respectively.
The T63 category includes athletes with moderate movement impairment in one leg or those with limbs absent above the knee.
Deepthi Jeevanji's remarkable Bronze in the 400m (T20) event
World champion sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji added another bronze to India’s tally in the women's 400m (T20) event. The 20-year-old, competing in her first Paralympics, clocked 55.82 seconds, finishing behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) and Turkey's world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23 seconds).
Who is Deepthi Jeevanji?
Deepthi Jeevanji, the daughter of farm labourers from Kalleda Village in Telangana's Warangal district, was diagnosed with intellectual impairment. She was discovered by one of her teachers at a school athletics meet. Despite facing societal taunts due to her condition, her village now celebrates her success.
Jeevanji won gold at the Asian Para Games last year and broke the world record at the Para World Championships in May this year, securing another gold. She has been supported by national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, after starting her training under Nagpuri Ramesh.
The T20 category is designated for athletes with intellectual impairment.
Paralympics 2024 medal tally and India's position on the medal table
|Paralympics 2024 medal tally
|Rank
|Team
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|53
|40
|22
|115
|2
|Great Britain
|30
|18
|13
|61
|3
|United States
|20
|22
|11
|53
|4
|Brazil
|14
|11
|23
|48
|5
|France
|11
|12
|15
|38
|6
|Italy
|10
|8
|17
|35
|7
|Ukraine
|9
|15
|21
|45
|8
|Australia
|9
|9
|14
|32
|9
|Netherlands
|9
|5
|4
|18
|10
|Uzbekistan
|6
|4
|4
|14
|11
|Spain
|5
|7
|13
|25
|12
|Japan
|5
|6
|8
|19
|13
|Switzerland
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|South Korea
|4
|7
|8
|19
|15
|Germany
|4
|5
|10
|19
|16
|Thailand
|4
|4
|6
|14
|17
|Colombia
|4
|4
|5
|13
|18
|Israel
|4
|1
|2
|7
|19
|India
|3
|7
|10
|20
|20
|Poland
|3
|3
|4
|10
|21
|Slovakia
|3
|2
|0
|5
|22
|Azerbaijan
|3
|1
|1
|5
|23
|Cuba
|3
|1
|0
|4
|24
|Iran
|2
|7
|3
|12
|25
|Turkey
|2
|6
|3
|11
|26
|Canada
|2
|4
|7
|13
|27
|Hong Kong, China
|2
|3
|1
|6
|28
|Tunisia
|2
|3
|0
|5
|29
|Ethiopia
|2
|1
|0
|3
|29
|Latvia
|2
|1
|0
|3
|29
|Singapore
|2
|1
|0
|3
|32
|Argentina
|2
|0
|5
|7
|33
|Algeria
|2
|0
|2
|4
|34
|Portugal
|2
|0
|1
|3
|35
|Indonesia
|1
|6
|5
|12
|36
|Greece
|1
|3
|5
|9
|36
|Mexico
|1
|3
|5
|9
|38
|Czechia
|1
|3
|2
|6
|38
|Denmark
|1
|3
|2
|6
|40
|Norway
|1
|2
|3
|6
|41
|Mongolia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|42
|Belgium
|1
|1
|1
|3
|42
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|44
|Hungary
|1
|1
|0
|2
|44
|Venezuela
|1
|1
|0
|2
|46
|Georgia
|1
|0
|2
|3
|47
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|1
|2
|47
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|2
|49
|Bulgaria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|49
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|49
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|49
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|49
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|54
|New Zealand
|0
|3
|2
|5
|55
|Morocco
|0
|2
|4
|6
|56
|Ireland
|0
|2
|2
|4
|56
|Chinese Taipei
|0
|2
|2
|4
|58
|Serbia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|59
|Austria
|0
|1
|1
|2
|60
|Cyprus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|60
|Finland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|60
|Kazakhstan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|60
|Kenya
|0
|1
|0
|1
|60
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|0
|1
|65
|Chile
|0
|0
|3
|3
|66
|Refugee Paralympic Team
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|Iraq
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|Montenegro
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|Mauritius
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|Nepal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|1
|1