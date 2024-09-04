How many medals India won at Paralympics 2024? full list of medal winners

India has achieved its best-ever performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024, surpassing the medal tally from the Tokyo Paralympics. This success is largely attributed to the exceptional efforts of India's track and field athletes.

On day six of the event, India's athletes claimed five medals – two silver and three bronze – at the iconic Stade de France, bringing the nation to 17th place in the overall standings.

How many medals India won at Paralympics 2024?

India's medal count reached 20 (3 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze), surpassing the previous best of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. At the Tokyo Paralympics, India secured five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 to Paris 2024:

India medal winners at Paralympics history Athlete Medal Sport Event Games Sharad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 Paris 2024 Ajeet Singh Silver Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Paris 2024 Mariyappan Thangavelu Bronze Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 Paris 2024 Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Paris 2024 Deepthi Jeevanji Bronze Athletics Women's 400m - T20 Paris 2024 Sumit Gold Athletics Men's Javelin Throw- F64 Paris 2024 Suhas Silver Badminton Men's singles SL4 Paris 2024 Thulasimathi MURUGESAN Silver Badminton Women's singles SU5 Paris 2024 Manisha RAMADASS Bronze Badminton Women's Singles SU5 Paris 2024 Nithya Sre SUMATHY SIVAN Bronze Badminton Women's Singles SH6 Paris 2024 India Bronze Archery Mixed Team Compound Open Paris 2024 Nitesh Kumar Gold Badminton Men’s singles SL3 Paris 2024 Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56 Paris 2024 Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024 Mona Agarwal Bronze Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024 Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 100m T35 Paris 2024 Manish Narwal Silver Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Paris 2024 Rubina Francis Bronze Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Paris 2024 Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T35 Paris 2024 Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T47 Paris 2024 Bhavina Patel Silver Table Tennis Women's singles class 4 Tokyo 2020 Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men’s high jump T47 Tokyo 2020 Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Tokyo 2020 Devendra Jhajharia Silver Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Tokyo 2020 Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Tokyo 2020 Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56 Tokyo 2020 Sumit Antil Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F64 Tokyo 2020 Singhraj Adhana Bronze Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020 Mariyappan Thangavelu Silver Athletics Men's high jump T42 Tokyo 2020 Sharad Kumar Bronze Athletics Men's high jump T42 Tokyo 2020 Praveen Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T64 Tokyo 2020 Avani Lekhara Bronze Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 Tokyo 2020 Harvinder Singh Bronze Archery Men's individual recurve - open Tokyo 2020 Manish Narwal Gold Shooting Men's 50m pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020 Singhraj Adhana Silver Shooting Men's 50m pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020 Pramod Bhagat Gold Badminton Men's singles SL3 Tokyo 2020 Manoj Sarkar Bronze Badminton Men's singles SL3 Tokyo 2020 Suhas Yathiraj Silver Badminton Men's singles SL4 Tokyo 2020 Krishna Nagar Gold Badminton Men's singles SH6 Tokyo 2020 Mariyappan Thangavelu Gold Athletics Men's high jump F42 Rio 2016 Varun Singh Bhati Bronze Athletics Men's high jump F42 Rio 2016 Devendra Jhajharia Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Rio 2016 Deepa Malik Silver Athletics Women's shot put F53 Rio 2016 Girisha N Gowda Silver Athletics Men's high jump F42 London 2012 Devendra Jhajharia Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F44/ 46 Athens 2004 Rajinder Singh Rahelu Bronze Powerlifting Men's 56 kg Athens 2004 Bhimrao Kesarkar Silver Athletics Men's javelin throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Athletics Men's javelin throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 Joginder Singh Bedi Silver Athletics Men's shot put L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Athletics Men's discus throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 Murlikant Petkar Gold Swimming Men's 50m freestyle 3 Heidelberg 1972



How did India's javelin throwers continue to superb show at Paralympics 2024?

India's javelin throwers maintained their dominance, with Ajeet Singh and world record holder Sundar Singh Gurjar winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the F46 category. Ajeet Singh threw 65.62m, while Gurjar registered a 64.96m throw.

The F46 category is designated for athletes with moderate movement impairment in one or both arms or the absence of limbs.

Impressive performances by India's high jumpers

In the T63 high jump finals, Sharad Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze with jumps of 1.88m and 1.85m, respectively.

The T63 category includes athletes with moderate movement impairment in one leg or those with limbs absent above the knee.

Deepthi Jeevanji's remarkable Bronze in the 400m (T20) event

World champion sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji added another bronze to India’s tally in the women's 400m (T20) event. The 20-year-old, competing in her first Paralympics, clocked 55.82 seconds, finishing behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) and Turkey's world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23 seconds).

Who is Deepthi Jeevanji?

Deepthi Jeevanji, the daughter of farm labourers from Kalleda Village in Telangana's Warangal district, was diagnosed with intellectual impairment. She was discovered by one of her teachers at a school athletics meet. Despite facing societal taunts due to her condition, her village now celebrates her success.

Jeevanji won gold at the Asian Para Games last year and broke the world record at the Para World Championships in May this year, securing another gold. She has been supported by national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, after starting her training under Nagpuri Ramesh.

The T20 category is designated for athletes with intellectual impairment.