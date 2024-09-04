Business Standard
Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle marks wheelchair tennis with artwork

Google celebrated the wheelchair tennis event on Tuesday with an engaging doodle featuring animated birds, as the Paris Paralympics 2024 continues to captivate sports fans worldwide

Paris Paralympics 2024

Google commemorated the wheelchair tennis event 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google commemorated the wheelchair tennis event on Tuesday with an engaging doodle featuring animated birds, as the Paris Paralympics 2024 continues to captivate sports fans worldwide. The doodle depicts two birds playing wheelchair tennis in the pristine Parisian garden of Jardin du Palais Royal, or Jardin des Tuileries.
The search engine giant wrote on its official Google Doodles page, "Ace attitudes and stellar serves. Wheelchair Tennis starts today at Stade Roland-Garros!".
The 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris: About the event 

The wheelchair tennis events for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris began on August 30 and will conclude on September 7 at the Roland Garros Stadium, which is famous for its clay courts. 
The competition will highlight singles and doubles matches in the men’s, women’s, and quads categories. On Sunday, Martin De La Puente (Spain), Alfie Hewett (Great Britain), Todiko Oda (Japan), and Gustavo Fernandez (Argentina) qualified for the last 16 in matches with various profiles.

More about the Wheelchair Paralympics games 

Wheelchair tennis is one of the fastest-growing wheelchair sports in the world, according to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). 
The game, which was started in 1976 by Brad Parks, a freestyle skier from the United States, has similar rules as tennis but with few modifications. 

Wheelchair tennis was first played at the Paralympic Games in Barcelona in 1992. It is now played at all four Grand Slam tournaments. The International Tennis Federation Wheelchair Tennis tour currently incorporates more than 150 events. The sport divides athletes into two categories:
    • The open category for athletes with permanent impairment of one or both legs but with normal arm functioning.      
    • The quad category, for athletes with extra limitations in the playing arm, confining the ability to handle the racquet and overseen the wheelchair.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

