Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Paralympics: Avani misses medal in women's 50m rifle 3P final, finishes 5th

Paralympics: Avani misses medal in women's 50m rifle 3P final, finishes 5th

The 22-year-old Avani, paralysed waist-down owing to a car accident she suffered as an 11-year-old, shot a total of 420.6 across the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing in a world-class eight

Shooter Avani Lekhara

Shooter Avani Lekhara | Photo: @ShootingPara

Press Trust of India Chateauroux
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ace Indian shooter Avani Lekhara missed out on a second medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games and finished fifth after putting up a strong fight in the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 competition here on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Avani, paralysed waist-down owing to a car accident she suffered as an 11-year-old, shot a total of 420.6 across the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing in a world-class eight-woman field.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
She led the final briefly but slipped to sixth place at the end of the prone stage, which is not her strong area as it causes her problems owing to positioning.
The Indian ace was doing well in the standing stage, her strong suit, but then an unexpected 8.3 did not help her cause.
The SH1 class is designated for athletes with lower-limb impairment for competition in rifle shooting events. Here shooters are able hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair).
Earlier in the day, Avani entered the final of the competition after finishing the qualification in seventh place. Avani shot a total of 1159 in the qualification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Suhas Yathiraj

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttler Suhas says he hoped for Gold medal in Paris

Avani Lekhara

Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara enters 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 finals

Valentina Petrillo

Paralympics: Italy's first transgender sprinter fails to reach 400m final

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar

Sheetal, Rakesh secure bronze in mixed compound para-archery in Paris

Sumit Antil

Paralympics 2024: Nitesh and Antil add golden touch to India's medal rush

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon