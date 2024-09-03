Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open: Top-seed Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in quarterfinals

US Open: Top-seed Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in quarterfinals

Two weeks removed from being cleared in a doping case stemming from two positive tests in March, Sinner moved into a showdown against 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner

AP New York
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals by shaking off a slow start and coming through in the clutch at the end of tiebreakers that decided the first two sets, then pulling away to get past No. 14 Tommy Paul 7-6(3) 7-6(5) 6-1.
Two weeks removed from being cleared in a doping case stemming from two positive tests in March, Sinner moved into a showdown against 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, the only past winner at Flushing Meadows still in the men's field.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, claimed his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January by defeating Medvedev in five sets in the final after dropping the first two. They also met in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July, and Medvedev won that one.
"It's going to be a lot of running," Sinner said, "so hopefully (I'll) be ready physically."

Against Paul on Monday night, Sinner was not at his best at the outset, falling behind by a double-break at 4-1 after 20 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"That's where you want to be. ... It's definitely different than any other setting," Paul said. "It's electric."

A loud crowd was backing the American, to no one's surprise.
As the match went on, plenty of chants of "U-S-A!" or "Let's go, Tommy! Let's go!" rang out. There also were several moments where spectators clapped after faults by Sinner considered poor etiquette in tennis, that drew repeated admonishments from the chair umpire, who pleaded for no noise between first and second serves.
Sinner finished the initial set with 15 unforced errors on the forehand side alone, but he cleaned that up quickly and closed the match with just six the rest of the way.

More From This Section

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh. (Pic-Twitter)

Harmanpreet Singh wants to start fresh with ACT title defense in China

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar

Sheetal, Rakesh secure bronze in mixed compound para-archery in Paris

Sumit Antil

Paralympics 2024: Nitesh and Antil add golden touch to India's medal rush

Rafael Nadal, Rafael, Nadal

Tennis star Rafael Nadal believes Jannik Sinner's doping was unintentional

2024 Paris Paralympics

Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil to Nitesh, India medal winners on September 2

"There are some ups and downs, obviously, in best-of-five. That's normal to have," Sinner said.
"But finding my rhythm in the end of the match hopefully helps ... in the next match."

Everything hinged on the tiebreakers. The first was tied 3-all, before Sinner grabbed the last four points. Paul led 5-4 in the second, but Sinner took the last three points.
That meant Sinner has now won 14 of his past 15 tiebreakers, a stretch that dates to a tournament in Halle, Germany, in June. The lone exception was one he lost against Medvedev at Wimbledon.
Sinner dropped the first set he played at the US Open, but he's won the next 12.
Paul was trying to get his third career quarterfinal and first at Flushing Meadows. He also was trying to become the first American to beat a man ranked No. 1 at the US Open since Andre Agassi eliminated Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.
Instead, Paul fell to 0-6 at majors against players ranked in the top 10.
Sinner improved to 32-2 with four titles on hard courts in 2024 and he's now reached at least the quarterfinals at all four Slams this year.
Earlier on Monday, the No. 5-seeded Medvedev picked up a 6-0 6-1 6-3 victory over Nuno Borges that briefly was interrupted early in the third set when the electronic line-calling system was shut down because of a fire alarm.
The other quarterfinal on the top half of the men's bracket will be No. 10 Alex de Minaur vs No. 25 Jack Draper. De Minaur beat Jordan Thompson 6-0 3-6 6-3 7-5 in an all-Australian matchup, while Draper became the first British man in the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Murray in 2016 by defeating Tomas Machac 6-3 6-1 6-2.
The men's quarterfinals on Tuesday are No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs No. 12 Taylor Fritz, and No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov vs No. 20 Frances Tiafoe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US Open

US Open 2024: Men's doubles champions from last three editions eliminated

Alexei Popyrin

US Open 2024: France's Tiafoe beats Alexei Popyrin to enter quarterfinals

US Open

US Open 2024: Chair umpire gives a wrong call after video replay confusion

Emma Navarro

US Open: Emma Navarro, the woman who beat defending champion Coco Gauff

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden knocked out in round 3

Topics : US Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon