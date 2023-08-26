India's 4x400m relay team qualifies for World C'ships final for first time

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered Asian record, clocking 2 minute 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships here on Saturday.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh ran a stunning race to finish second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.





India punches its ticket to the men's 4x400m final with a huge Asian record of 2:59.05 pic.twitter.com/fZ9lBqoZ4h Who saw this comingIndia punches its ticket to the men's 4x400m final with a huge Asian record of 2:59.05 #WorldAthleticsChamps