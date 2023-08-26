Confirmation

India's 4x400m relay team qualifies for World C'ships final for first time

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh ran a stunning race to finish second in heat number one behind USA

Indian 4x400 relay team broke the Asian record to qualify for World Athletics final. Photo: Twitter

Indian 4x400 relay team broke the Asian record to qualify for World Athletics final. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Budapest
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 12:07 AM IST
The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered Asian record, clocking 2 minute 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships here on Saturday.
The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh ran a stunning race to finish second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.
 

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

