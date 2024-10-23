India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match to begin at 3 PM IST
IND vs GER Live Updates: While the Germans have not exactly sent a power-packed squad, with lesser experienced players in it, India will not be facing the exact same team that they faced in Paris.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Asian Champions India are set to take on familiar foes Germany in the first of the two-match bilateral hockey series today at the iconic Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi. The semi-final defeat against the Germans in the Paris Olympics would still be fresh in India's minds, and the Men in Blue will look to get redemption when they take to the turf today.
While the Germans have not exactly sent a power-packed squad, with lesser experienced players in it, India will not be facing the exact same team that handed them the defeat in Paris. However, the Germans are not to be taken lightly, as many of the players who will play today were also part of the U-20 World Cup-winning squad recently.
Major Dhyanchand Stadium will be hosting their first international hockey match in almost 10 years with the last one being hosted back in 2014 in the Hero World League.
India vs Germany squads -
India hockey squad vs Germany: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh; Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.
Germany hockey squad vs India: Martin Zwicker, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Malte Hellwig, Niklas Bosserhoff, Adrian Lehmann Richter, Thies Prinz, Raphael Hartkopf, Henrik Mertgens, Teo Hinrichs, Linus Muller, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Elian Mazkour, Luca Wolff, Erik Kleinlein, Matteo Poljaric, Florian Sperling, Ben Hasback.
IND vs GER 1st hockey match live telecast details -
DD Sports will live telecast India vs Germany hockey match today.
India vs Germany hockey match live streaming details -
IND vs GER hockey match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website by paying Rs 25.
2:36 PM
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head to Head stats
India have the edge over the Germans as they look to get their 4th win over them in the last 6 encounters.
India vs Germany head-to-head: Last 5 games
India: 3
Germany: 2
Draws: 0
2:26 PM
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Major Dhyanchand Stadium back in the spotlight
It has been 10 years since the iconic Major Dhyanchand Stadium has hosted an international match. The 2-match bilateral series will do a lot of good in terms of the stadium's credibility and to restore it's status as well.
2:16 PM
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 11 for the hosts
India playing 11 vs Germany: Krishan B Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek
2:12 PM
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Men in Blue eyeing redemption
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Germany hockey match. The Men in Blur will be facing the side who handed them a semi-final defeat in Paris Olympics. However, this time Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will have the support of the home crowd with them and a lesser experienced German side in front of them. Match to start at 3 PM IST.
First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:10 PM IST