Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: KOR vs CHN at 5 PM IST; IND to take on MAL at 7:30 PM IST
Korea vs China hockey live score: Live streaming of Super 4 round of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The India vs Malaysia hockey match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's Super 4 match of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, the Indian hockey team will aim to register their first win of the round when they lock horns with Malaysia at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. The India vs Malaysia hockey match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Korea, who held India to a draw yesterday, will take on China. The Korea vs China match will begin at 5 PM IST.
Korea vs China: survival at stake
After holding defending champions Korea to a monumental draw in their opening Super 4 fixture, India’s rivals will next take on China in a do-or-die clash. Both teams are under pressure—Korea must win to keep their campaign steady, while China face instant elimination if they lose.
For Korea, a defeat would mean relying on a victory over Malaysia in their final Super 4 match, while also hoping India stumble against Malaysia on Thursday. China’s path is even narrower: only a win can keep them alive in the race to the final.
Malaysia eye direct entry to the final
The second Super 4 match on Thursday promises fireworks as two unbeaten sides, India and Malaysia, go head-to-head. Malaysia hold the advantage with four wins from four matches, including a commanding victory over China on Wednesday.
A fifth consecutive win would secure them a direct spot in the final, making them the first team to seal qualification. Their consistency has made them the team to beat in this edition of the Asia Cup.
India’s route to the final
Hosts India, buoyed by their draw against Korea, now face a must-win situation in their remaining games. Victory against Malaysia on Thursday will put them in control, but even a defeat would not knock them out completely.
If they lose to Malaysia, India must beat China in their last Super 4 outing and hope Malaysia defeat Korea in the concluding fixture. The permutations underscore the fine margins in the Super 4 stage, where one slip could end a team’s campaign.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE Streaming and Telecast details The live streaming of Super 4 round of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live teleast today's hockey match.
4:40 PM
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES, KOR vs CHN: Why to watch this match?
Defending champions Korea, who held India to a thrilling draw in their opener, now face China in a must-win clash. Both sides are under pressure—Korea need a victory to stay in control, while defeat would leave them banking on results elsewhere. For China, it’s simple: only a win keeps their campaign alive.
4:38 PM
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Super 4 round matches in Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The first match of Super 4 round will begin at 5 PM IST followed by India's match.
