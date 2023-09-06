Confirmation

Indian men's TT team signs off with historic bronze at Asian Championships

The Indian men's table tennis team signed off with a bronze medal after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the Asian Championships semifinal here on Wednesday

India men's Table Tennis team wins bronze in Asian Championships 2023. Photo: X

India men's Table Tennis team wins bronze in Asian Championships 2023. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Pyeongchang (South Korea)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
The Indian men's table tennis team signed off with a bronze medal after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the Asian Championships semifinal here on Wednesday.
In a disappointing display, both veteran Sharath Kamal and the experienced G Sathiyan surrendered meekly to their higher-ranked opponents while Harmeet Desai showed the stomach for a fight.
Sharath was handed a 6-11, 6-11, 9-11 defeat by Chuang Chih-Yuan, ranked 26th, while Sathiyan went down 5-11, 6-11, 10-12 to world number 7 Lin Yun-Ju as the third-seeded Indian team trailed 0-2.
Playing to stay alive in the tie, Harmeet, the country's highest-ranked player at 63, gave India some hope as he took a game off Kao Cheng-Jui. But the world number 33 sealed the tie for Chinese Taipei, seeded second, with a 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 win.
At the Asian Championships, the losing semifinalists are also awarded bronze medals.

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

