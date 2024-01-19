Indian women's hockey team fail to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

India's hopes for a place in the Paris Olympics are shattered after losing the third-fourth classification match against Japan in the FIH Women's Qualifier in Ranchi on Friday. India needed to win against Japan for an Olympic quota, but they lost the game 1-0.

Japan scored the match's only goal in the first quarter and then defended with a lot of confidence.

India earned nine penalty corners but failed to convert any. The Indian women's team were once more under the sway of the same old demon.



Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target. It will be extremely difficult for India to accept that, despite having home advantage, they will not qualify for Paris after that Tokyo semifinal. This will undoubtedly have consequences. Janneke Schopman will be asked a lot of challenging questions.

India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday.

Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target.

India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday.