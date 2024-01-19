Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian women's hockey team fail to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

It will be extremely difficult for India to accept that, despite having home advantage, they will not qualify for Paris after that Tokyo semifinal

Indian women's hockey team

Indian women's hockey team

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's hopes for a place in the Paris Olympics are shattered after losing the third-fourth classification match against Japan in the FIH Women's Qualifier in Ranchi on Friday. India needed to win against Japan for an Olympic quota, but they lost the game 1-0.

Japan scored the match's only goal in the first quarter and then defended with a lot of confidence.

India earned nine penalty corners but failed to convert any. The Indian women's team were once more under the sway of the same old demon.

It will be extremely difficult for India to accept that, despite having home advantage, they will not qualify for Paris after that Tokyo semifinal. This will undoubtedly have consequences. Janneke Schopman will be asked a lot of challenging questions.
Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target.
India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target.
India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday.

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

IND-JAP highlights: India women's hockey team fail to qualify for Olympics

IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy

Asiad 2023: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final after 5-0 thrashing of Japan

Chile beat Czech Republic 1-0 to finish seventh in Paris Olympics Qualifier

NZ beat Italy 3-1 to finish 5th in FIH Women's Paris Olympic Qualifiers

Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka crushes Tsurenko, reaches 4th round

IND-JAP highlights: India women's hockey team fail to qualify for Olympics

Sakshi Malik advices wrestlers to participate in ad-hoc panel's nationals

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon