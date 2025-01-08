Business Standard

Injury clouds Kyrgios' comeback to Grand Slam stage at Australian Open

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, sidelined with wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open, said in an Instagram post Wednesday that an ultrasound scan had revealed an abdominal strain

AP Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Nick Kyrgios' planned return to Grand Slam tennis at the Australian Open is in doubt after he sustained an abdominal injury and was forced to withdraw from an exhibition with Novak Djokovic this week.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, sidelined with wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open, said in an Instagram post Wednesday that an ultrasound scan had revealed an abdominal strain and unfortunately (I) won't be able to play my good friend (Djokovic) this Thursday.

He said he'd be resting and doing everything possible to be ready for the Australian Open, which starts Sunday at Melbourne Park.

 

The mercurial Australian, who has become a popular commentator during his lengthy stints on the injured list, made his competitive comeback last week at Brisbane, where he played one singles match and partnered with Djokovic in two doubles matches.

Djokovic and Kyrgios won their opening doubles match, a crowd-pleasing, fist-pumping affair by both players at Pat Rafter Arena before a 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 loss to Nikola Mektic of Croatia and New Zealander Michael Venus.

Kyrgios lost his opening singles match.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

