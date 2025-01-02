Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Manu Bhaker, Gukesh to receive Khel Ratna: All you need to know about award

Manu Bhaker, Gukesh to receive Khel Ratna: All you need to know about award

On August 6, 2021, the award was renamed to honour Major Dhyan Chand, a legendary Indian field hockey player known for his extraordinary skill and scoring prowess

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Manu Bhaker (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Shooter Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh, men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar have been nominated to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. 

At just 22, Bhaker made history by becoming the first athlete from independent India to secure two medals in a single Olympic Games, winning bronze in both the 10m air pistol individual and mixed team events in August. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh captained the Indian men’s hockey team to a second consecutive bronze medal at the same Games.  Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award  The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honour in India, awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It recognises outstanding achievements in sports over a period of four years, particularly in international competitions such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games. The award includes a medallion, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh  Brief history of the award  The award was established in 1991-1992, originally named the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after India’s sixth Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi. The first recipient was chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. Over the years, it has been awarded to numerous distinguished athletes from various sports disciplines, including cricket, hockey, badminton, and athletics. 

 

In February 2015, the criteria for receiving the award were revised to evaluate an athlete’s performance over four years instead of just one year. This change aimed to provide a more comprehensive assessment of an athlete’s contributions and achievements.  Renaming of the award  On August 6, 2021, the award was renamed to honour Major Dhyan Chand, a legendary Indian field hockey player known for his extraordinary skill and scoring prowess. Major Dhyan Chand is celebrated for his contributions to Indian hockey, having led the national team to three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. 

The renaming came shortly after the Indian men’s hockey team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which sparked renewed interest in honouring Dhyan Chand’s contributions to the sport.  First recipient of the award  The first recipient of the Khel Ratna Award was Viswanathan Anand, India’s first chess grandmaster, who received the award in its inaugural year, 1991-92. Anand is celebrated for his significant contributions to chess and has also received India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.  Other recipients of the award  Since its inception, numerous distinguished athletes have been honoured with the Khel Ratna Award across various sports disciplines. Here are some notable recipients:  1991-92 Viswanathan Anand (Chess)          1992-93  Geet Sethi (Billiards)  1994-95  Karnam Malleswari (Weightlifting)  1996-97  Leander Paes (Tennis)  1997-98   Sachin Tendulkar (Cricket)            1998-99   Jyotirmoyee Sikdar (Athletics)            1999-2000 Dhanraj Pillay (Hockey)            2000-01 Pullela Gopichand (Badminton)          2001  Abhinav Bindra (Shooting)                2009 Mary Kom (Boxing)                  2016 Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)                  2020  Rani Rampal (Hockey)  In total, as of 2023, the award has been given to athletes from various disciplines, with shooting having the highest number of recipients (8), followed by freestyle wrestling (6) . The year 2021 marked a significant occasion when 12 athletes received the award, the highest number awarded in a single year.

More From This Section

Gukesh meets Adani

Youngest world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju meets Gautam Adani

Erigaisi, Gukesh sit 4th and 5th in the latest world chess rankings

Erigaisi, Gukesh sit 4th and 5th in the latest world chess rankings

Football, soccer

Xaxa, Lynda lead India's 14-0 rout of Maldives in football friendly

Novak Djokovic from Serbia reaches to return a ball to Andy Murray from Britain during their Madrid Open tennis tournament final match in Madrid, Spain. (Photo:AP/PTI)

Djokovic, Kyrgios dazzle fans with flashy play in doubles triumph

Magnus Carlsen

For all his good qualities, he is not ready for FIDE job: Carlsen on Anand

Topics : Khel Ratna Award Khel Ratna Manu Bhaker National Sports awards Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon