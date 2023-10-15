close
IOC members urge Thomas Bach to seek 3rd term as president after 2025

The Olympic Charter restricts a president's term to 12 years, a norm that was put in place by Jacques Rogge to avoid lengthy tenures

Apart from cricket, baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash got the IOC nod on Friday at a meeting chaired by President Thomas Bach (pictured) photo: reuters

Bach thanked the IOC members and said their appeal had touched his heart

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday urged the incumbent president Thomas Bach to stay on in his role after he completes his term in 2025.
Bach, the former Olympian from Germany, is the ninth president of the IOC. He was elected to an eight-year term at the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires in 2013.
In March 2021, Bach was re-elected IOC president for four years.
The Olympic Charter restricts a president's term to 12 years, a norm that was put in place by Jacques Rogge to avoid lengthy tenures.
Bach had succeeded Rogge, who had served as the IOC chief from 2001 to 2013.
On the inaugural day of the IOC's 141st Session here, most of its 99 members were of the opinion that Bach should stay on for a third term after his tenure ends in 2025, though it will require changes to be made to the Olympic Charter.
IOC member Luis Mejia Oviedo said, "You have shown us the best way to go forward. We have to look after this (Olympic) movement. That is why I would like to put forward this approach."

Bach thanked the IOC members and said their appeal had touched his heart.
The IOC's Session here is expected to vote on the inclusion of cricket and four other sports disciplines for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on Monday.

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

