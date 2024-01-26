Sensex (    %)
                        
Jannik Sinner denies Novak Djokovic 25th Major at Australian Open 2024

Italy's Jannik Sinner won the first semifinal of the year's first Grand Slam 6- 1, 6- 2, 6-7, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner. Photo: X

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning run at Melbourne Park came to an end after Jannik Sinner defeated the World Number 1 in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2024.

Italy's Jannik Sinner won the first semifinal of the year's first Grand Slam 6-1,6-2, 6-7, 6-4.







 

