Jannik Sinner denies Novak Djokovic 25th Major at Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning run at Melbourne Park came to an end after Jannik Sinner defeated the World Number 1 in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2024.
Italy's Jannik Sinner won the first semifinal of the year's first Grand Slam 6-1,6-2, 6-7, 6-4.
