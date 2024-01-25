'This is not true': Pugilist Mary Kom rubbishes reports of retirement

Mary Kom on Thursday said she will continue to focus on her fitness and boxing (Photo: PTI)

Indian Olympic medallist Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom or "Mary Kom", as she is known across the country, on Thursday denied the reports claiming that she has announced her retirement from boxing.

"I haven't announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of the media whenever I want to announce it," Mary Kom said, according to news agency ANI.

"I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true."

Several reports claimed on January 24 that Mary Kom has decided to hang her gloves due to the rules around the age limit. At an event, she said, "I have the hunger still but unfortunately because of the age limit it is over I cannot compete in any competition. I want to play more but I am being forced to quit (due to the age limit). I have to retire. I have achieved everything in my life."

However, on Thursday, she clarified, "I was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on January 24, 2024, wherein I was motivating children and I said I still have hunger of achieving in sports but the age limit in Olympics doesn't allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone."

What are the age limit rules in Boxing?

According to the International Boxing Association (IBA)'s rules, male and female boxers are allowed to fight in elite-level competitions only till the age of 40. Mary Kom is currently 41 years old.

Mary Kom on Thursday said that even if she cannot participate in the Olympics anymore, she will still carry on with the sport. "I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone."

Who is Mary Kom?

Born on March 1, 1982, in Manipur, India, Mary Kom is a six-time world champion and an Olympic bronze medalist (2012 London Olympics). The five-time Asian champion was the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

She has been awarded Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.

She has also been a part of the Rajya Sabha between 2016 and 2022.